Hungry? The Florida Panthers and Publix Team Up on New Sub

The Florida Panthers and Publix have teamed up on a new sub.

It is not the same sub creation that they had last season, either.

It is still made with chopped chicken tenders which, as most Pub Sub aficionados will attest, should make it worth the trip.

As with all Publix subs, the Panthers Sub comes on a roll baked in the store’s bakery.

The chopped chicken tenders are topped with a lemon garlic aioli, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, and bruschetta.

Of course, customers can change up the order and make their choice of additions or subtractions.

Last year’s version of the Panthers Publix sub consisted of hot honey chicken tenders, bacon, crispy fried dill pickles, and the customer’s choice of cheese.

Publix says the Panthers Sub is available at participating locations — and, according to online ordering, is available at the Publix closest to the arena on Sunrise Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

That was not the case last year when they first unveiled the Panthers Sub — which is still available, it’s just not called that anymore.

A half sub is $8.39; the full sized portion is $11.99.

Of course, you can also get a Miami Dolphins sub (ham, smoked pork, Swiss) or an Inter Miami sub (Salsalito turkey, tomato, lettuce, bacon, and avocado, with cilantro lime).

Let us know how you like them.

ON DECK: GAME 17