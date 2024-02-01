Florida Panthers Hit the Big Time with their Own Publix Sub

When the Florida Panthers announced a new partnership with Publix, the first thing folks asked was ‘when will they have their own sub?’

Well, that was the second question after ‘will they sell Publix subs at Florida Panthers games?’

Of course, the first question asked by local media was whether there would be free Publix subs in the press box, but that is neither here nor there.

On Thursday, the preeminent supermarket chain in Florida and the local NHL team announced that, yes, Publix would offer a special ‘Panthers Sub’ in select locations.

So, what is exactly on a ‘Panthers Sub?’

Publix says the special sandwich will feature hot honey chicken tenders, bacon, crispy fried dill pickles and the customer’s choice of cheese.

You can check out the new sandwich here and even order one — although, according to the website, the Publix closest to the team’s arena in Sunrise is not offering it.

At least not yet.

This is not the first time Publix has created special subs for local sports teams as they have partnerships with the Miami Dolphins, Miami Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers among others.

This one sounds like it will be pretty tasty.

A full review — when we find one.

What cheese should we go with?

Do you even put cheese on the chicken tender sub?

Questions for another day…

