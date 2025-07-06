July Edition of the FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag Now Open

The Florida Panthers have been pretty busy the past few weeks what with winning the Stanley Cup for the second time, signing all of their top free agents, and partying pretty hard.

Is there a better time for a Florida Hockey Now Panthers’ Mailbag?

It is time for you to submit your best questions here and I will answer them all, whether they have to do with hockey or not.

Just no more ‘is a hot dog a sandwich’ questions.

If it’s served on bread, it’s a sandwich.

You can even put ketchup on it if you want. We’re not judgy and all that.

We are going to celebrate our 5th anniversary at FHN on Tuesday — yes, we’re all getting old, eh? — and the Mailbag will be published then.

So, you have until 9 p.m. on Monday night to submit your questions about free agency, restricted free agency, contract lengths, whatever, by Monday night.

So put on your thinking caps.

Again, since it is summer, it doesn’t even have to be about the Panthers — or hockey.

Throw it out there, I’ll probably answer it.

So, how do you get the questions in?

It ain’t hard: To leave a question, simply leave it here in the comment section.

You can also head over to our FHN Facebook page if you saw this story here and leave it there — or use the #AskGR hashtag on Twitter.

Plenty of time to get them in.

Again, the Mailbag will be published here on Tuesday morning.

Batter up!

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS