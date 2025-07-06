#AskFHN Mailbag
July Edition of the FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag Now Open
The Florida Panthers have been pretty busy the past few weeks what with winning the Stanley Cup for the second time, signing all of their top free agents, and partying pretty hard.
Is there a better time for a Florida Hockey Now Panthers’ Mailbag?
It is time for you to submit your best questions here and I will answer them all, whether they have to do with hockey or not.
Just no more ‘is a hot dog a sandwich’ questions.
If it’s served on bread, it’s a sandwich.
You can even put ketchup on it if you want. We’re not judgy and all that.
We are going to celebrate our 5th anniversary at FHN on Tuesday — yes, we’re all getting old, eh? — and the Mailbag will be published then.
So, you have until 9 p.m. on Monday night to submit your questions about free agency, restricted free agency, contract lengths, whatever, by Monday night.
So put on your thinking caps.
Again, since it is summer, it doesn’t even have to be about the Panthers — or hockey.
Throw it out there, I’ll probably answer it.
So, how do you get the questions in?
It ain’t hard: To leave a question, simply leave it here in the comment section.
You can also head over to our FHN Facebook page if you saw this story here and leave it there — or use the #AskGR hashtag on Twitter.
Plenty of time to get them in.
Again, the Mailbag will be published here on Tuesday morning.
Batter up!
2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025
FLORIDA PANTHERS
UP NEXT
- NHL Free Agency: Opened Tuesday
- Panthers Rookie Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early September
- Prospect Showcase @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Early September, Wesley Chapel
- Training Camp: Mid-September
- Exhibition Games: Starts Sept. 21 @ Nashville (doubleheader)
- Opening Night: Oct 7-9 (opponent, time, date TBA)
How long & how much does ETU have left on his contract
Puckpedia is the new cap friendly.
Spotrac.com
Best site for all things team and player salary cap and contract wise
Hey… jonesing for Panthers hockey for sure. Gunna miss Smitty next season but boy what an incredible job keeping the band together. Thinking Petry is gunna find new life being a cat just as Schmitt did. Whadda u think? PS … did Scripps tv up their broadcast game to 1080 in palm beach area? Looking better from June ( parade) on
George, I know I can’t be the only one to notice Eddie Olczyk’s blatant bias against the Panthers. Everything from his 5-to-1 positive color game commentary for the Leafs, Canes, and Oilers over the Panthers to his lack-luster enthusiasm for Panthers goals and wins (“oh the Panthers have scored again.”). Surely you’ve heard some candid comments on this. What is the insider opinion/view?
Hard not to notice right. I personally didn’t take it as a “slight” to the Panthers, but after 25 years as a fan base of us taking it on the chin, your defensiveness is understood, but to me it seemed more like he was rooting for the percieved underdog than rooting against us, as it was pretty evident Florida was the more dominating team from game two on. Jmo.
I actually didn’t really notice a bias with Olczyk. I’m at all the home games so I’m seeing only their road games on TV, where the crowd enthusiasm is naturally for the Panthers’ opponent. What I did notice was the studio crew’s tendency to frame most issues in terms of what the Leafs/Canes/Oilers need to do, not what the Panthers need to do. But even there I thought the commentary was effusive in praise for the Panthers when all was said and done.
Is there ANY sanario where we don’t lose Rodriguez once Tkachuk returns from his expected placement on LTIR, or is it a foregone conclusion that Evan will be the odd man out?
What more does bill zito need to do to win gm of the year?
Been wondering the same thing. The GM award is chosen by the other GMs, other NHC execs and some media, I gather. Do the other NHL execs have something against Zito?
What is your favorite food in another nhl stadium? (Not press box – something a regular fan could get).
Uniform Questions:
1 Any rumors insight into what the Winter Classic jerseys/helmets/ pants/ socks will look like?
2. Could the 3rd Palm tree/hockey stick blue jersey ever return? (Great 3rd jersey, one of the best in the NHL)
3. Leaping Panther or walking Panther 3rd jersey possible/ even talked about?
Thanks George for the work all season.
Which Florida school will be the first to win a division 1 national title and in what year? Need the big crystal balls to answer this one.
On the current roster, who do you think are locks to have their jersey’s hung from the rafters when their careers are over?
Concerning Samoskevich’s status, is it correct that he’s been offered a qualifying offer from the Panthers which means he can’t receive an offer sheet from another team?
Does that mean that there’s no rush to sign him, but that they will sign him?
Are they waiting for some more roster moves (trade, LTIR)?
What’s your analysis and prediction?
Personally i believe “My Lord Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers” will win the next 5 years in a row, at least, what say you my little grasshopper?
Cap space question- with a fact pattern: With 22 players signed currently and the Cats are approximately at a -2.95. Erod has a 3m hit. Also, if Chucky goes onto LTIR and returns in Feb. Assume they sign Mackie to a 1.5 m contract. If Chucky comes back in Feb. My assumption is that they will need to clear 4.5 m at that pt. I can see ERod being traded and maybe one other player. Do you agree with that assessment? Or am I missing something ?
I’m wondering how the goaltending is likely to shake out next year. With Knight as heir-apparent, you would clearly want to give him as many games as possible without letting Bob lose his rhythm. Since they probably don’t view Tarasov the same way, and with Bob a year older, what’s going to be Bob’s optimal workload?
And meant to add, what’s plan B if Tarasov struggles?
George, You are the best at what you do by the way. Thank you for all the insight inside the Panthers! – Bob is the man right now. As he should be. But should we resign him to a big deal or should we be looking for the next goalie of the future so we don’t overpay at that position? I mean Bob is probably going to command big money on a resign deal no? I recall when we signed Bob, for a lot of the early years, it was thought that we overpaid and were strapped by it. Bob… Read more »