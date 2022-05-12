Kodak Black meets the Florida Panthers after Game 5 win

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers do not have many celebrity fans but one they do have certainly seems to be enjoying this playoff run.

Broward-based rapper Kodak Black has become a fixture at Panthers games, seemingly trading in the luxury suite he borrowed in January for a spot in the arena’s new tunnel bar outside the locker room.

Kodak Black, who grew up in Pompano Beach and went by Bill Kapri while at Blanche Ely High School, put up an Instagram story following the Panthers’ rousing 5-3 win in Game 5 on Wednesday night in which he and some of his friends were invited into the team locker room.

The Instagram story shows Kodak Black walking around the locker room talking about some of his favorite Panthers — Anthony Duclair and Patric Hornqvist among them — before posing for a shot with a group of players which included Joe Thornton, Ben Chiarot and Claude Giroux.

There is also video of him enjoying the game from the tunnel as well as going on the ice after the game to shoot some pucks around.

There is some adult language on the Instagram story; surprising, we know.

Kodak Black often wears a heavy chain with a diamond-incrusted “Golden Acres; 1800 Block” medallion which pays homage to the housing project he grew up in.

There are numerous pictures of fans (and Stanley C. Panther) wearing it.

On Wednesday night, Sergei Bobrovsky got to slip it on as he and Kodak Black posed for a picture in front of the goalie’s locker stall.

“The chain itself is heavy,” Bobrovsky says, admiring the chain and medallion.

As with the photo with a group of Panthers, Kodak Black has a WWE-style championship belt in Panthers’ blue with the team logo embossed on it draped over one shoulder.

Also on Kodak Black’s Instagram is video shot from his trip to Washington to watch the Panthers over the weekend.

No word on if he is traveling north for Game 6 on Friday night.

