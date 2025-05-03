Leafs Fans Rekindle ‘We Want Florida!’ Sens Chant for Panthers

There were videos making the rounds of social media on Thursday night of Toronto Maple Leafs fans rekindling the ‘We Want Florida!’ chants which backfired against the Panthers in 2023.

In this case, the Maple Leafs just won their series against the Senators — and the Panthers were already home waiting for them.

So, they knew their next opponent and are excited to see what happens next.

That actually makes sense.

In 2023, Toronto fans chanted ‘We Want Florida’ when it looked like the top-seeded Bruins were going to be upset by the Panthers.

The Panthers did upset the Bruins, but the Toronto faithful did not get the easier series they hoped for.

Leafs fans chant ‘We Want Florida’ after last night’s win pic.twitter.com/D0z086WYLR — MorningBuzz (@morningbuzztv) May 2, 2025

Florida ended up winning the 2023 second-round series in 5 games — winning all three matchups in Toronto.

Now, what apparently happened in the aftermath of Ottawa’s 4-2 loss to the visiting Maple Leafs in Game 5 on Thursday was a masterclass in petty.

A video circulated after Thursday’s game of fans leaving Canada Tire Centre taunting the happy Leafs fans with chants of ‘Lets Go Panthers!’

Ottawa Senators fans were chanting “Let’s Go Panthers” after being eliminated by the Maple Leafs. pic.twitter.com/89UdNW8lBK — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) May 2, 2025

The video could be faked, sure, this being the world we’re living in and all that.

But it did make for a fun moment.

We’re sure Jacques Martin, now a senior advisor to the Ottawa coaching staff, will be rooting for the Panthers, right?

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Best-of-7 Series