2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Leafs Fans Rekindle ‘We Want Florida!’ Sens Chant for Panthers
There were videos making the rounds of social media on Thursday night of Toronto Maple Leafs fans rekindling the ‘We Want Florida!’ chants which backfired against the Panthers in 2023.
In this case, the Maple Leafs just won their series against the Senators — and the Panthers were already home waiting for them.
So, they knew their next opponent and are excited to see what happens next.
That actually makes sense.
In 2023, Toronto fans chanted ‘We Want Florida’ when it looked like the top-seeded Bruins were going to be upset by the Panthers.
The Panthers did upset the Bruins, but the Toronto faithful did not get the easier series they hoped for.
Leafs fans chant ‘We Want Florida’ after last night’s win pic.twitter.com/D0z086WYLR
— MorningBuzz (@morningbuzztv) May 2, 2025
Florida ended up winning the 2023 second-round series in 5 games — winning all three matchups in Toronto.
Now, what apparently happened in the aftermath of Ottawa’s 4-2 loss to the visiting Maple Leafs in Game 5 on Thursday was a masterclass in petty.
A video circulated after Thursday’s game of fans leaving Canada Tire Centre taunting the happy Leafs fans with chants of ‘Lets Go Panthers!’
Ottawa Senators fans were chanting “Let’s Go Panthers” after being eliminated by the Maple Leafs. pic.twitter.com/89UdNW8lBK
— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) May 2, 2025
The video could be faked, sure, this being the world we’re living in and all that.
But it did make for a fun moment.
We’re sure Jacques Martin, now a senior advisor to the Ottawa coaching staff, will be rooting for the Panthers, right?
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Best-of-7 Series
- When: TBA
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- National TV/Streaming: TBA
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto TBA; Game 2: @Toronto TBA; Game 3: @Florida TBA; Game 4: @Florida TBA; Game 5*:@Toronto TBA; Game 6*: @Florida TBA; Game 7*: @Toronto TBA.
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
- This Season (Panthers Won 3-1) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Leafs 1 (Nov.27); Panthers 3, Leafs 1 (Ap. 8). At Toronto: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (March 14); Maple Leafs 3, Panthers 2 (April 2).
- Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)
Could be fake, but the affinity towards Florida may be real because of the Tkachuck connection. The disdain towards Toronto is most definitely authentic.
But it’s on Twitter so it can’t be, right?