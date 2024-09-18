Matthew Tkachuk: Memories of Johnny Gaudreau ‘Will Go On Forever’

FORT LAUDERDALE — Speaking to the media before the start of Florida’s training camp Matthew Tkachuk said on Wednesday that the dealing with the death of his friend and former Calgary teammate Johnny Gaudreau “has been terrible,” but that “my memory of him will go on forever.’’

Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29, were killed on Aug. 29 when they were run over by a drunk driver while riding bicycles in their native New Jersey.

Last month, Tkachuk shared a heartfelt message on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts where he wrote Absolutely devastated. I will miss seeing that smile! RIP Hockey! love you bro 💔.

Tkachuk shared a number of pictures on his Instagram account of himself with Johnny Gaudreau, including ones of them together at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, as well well as one of the two on a bus going to see Gaudreau’s Philadelphia Eagles.

“Of all the great things that happened this summer,’’ Tkachuk said, “it’s almost overshadowed by what has happened over the past couple of weeks. It has been a terrible time. It really has. It is the saddest thing I have ever seen or heard. I was able to go to the service which just breaks your heart.

“Johnny is one of my favorite teammates I ever played with. But he was more than a teammate to me: He’s such a great friend. It doesn’t matter if you knew them, or played against them, or even if you have a sibling, everyone can relate to this. It has been terrible. You’ll always carry something around, he will always be with me.

“He is the most offensively talented player I have ever seen. It was such an honor to play with him. You guys all saw what he did on the ice. I was the lucky one in this room who had a great relationship with him off of the ice. Those are the memories I will take, but it has been terrible. It really has been.”

Absolutely devastated. I will miss seeing that smile! RIP Hockey! love you bro 💔 pic.twitter.com/HbyV3vSDXk — Matthew Tkachuk (@TKACHUKycheese_) August 30, 2024

The Panthers have many ties to the Gaudreau brothers, from those who knew them through Boston College to being former teammates over the years.

Not only did Tkachuk play with Johnny Gaudreau in Calgary, but Sam Bennett did as well.

New Florida defenseman Adam Boqvist played with Gaudreau in Columbus the past two seasons.

On Wednesday, the Blue Jackets announced the team would wear a commemorative decal on their helmets honoring both Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau throughout the season.

The Blue Jackets will also wear a ‘13’ patch on their jerseys.

Columbus opens the season on Oct. 10 against the host Minnesota Wild — with its home opener Oct. 15 at Nationwide Arena against the Panthers.

The Blue Jackets said that instead of having a traditional Opening Night celebration against the Panthers, they will instead honor the Gaudreau brothers.

All fans in attendance that night will receive a ‘13’ patch like the ones worn by the Blue Jackets, and presumably, the Panthers as well.

The Blue Jackets will hold its traditional Opening Night festivities two days later when they play host to the Buffalo Sabres.

“My memories will last forever, but I can’t stop thinking about his parents, about Meredith and the kids,’’ Tkachuk said.

“It was a very tough time at the wake and at the funeral; it has been a tough few weeks. But I think everyone has done an amazing job of telling stories and keeping him present because that is exactly what he would want, for us to smile about him and tell fun stories about what a great player and teammate he was. But he was a better guy. So, his memory will go on forever. My memories will go on forever.

“I feel like, last year, I was telling a Johnny story to someone every week. So, I am going to continue to do that.’’

