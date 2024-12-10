Well, Yeah: Matthew Tkachuk NHL Top Star of the Week

FORT LAUDERDALE — There were few things as sure a bet as the NHL naming Matthew Tkachuk its First Star of the Week on Monday.

Was it even close?

In four games this past week, Tkachuk led the NHL in goals (five), assists (tied with six), points (11), power-play goals (tied with two) and power-play points (five) in just three games.

The Panthers went 2-0-1 in those games.

Tkachuk scored 23 seconds into Saturday’s 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks extending his scoring streak to six games.

He has five goals and 15 points in those six games.

Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point and Vegas goaltender Adin Hill were the other two honored this week.

During his six-game scoring streak, Tkachuk has doubled his season production.

Going into the game on Nov. 27 against the Leafs, Tkachuk had five goals and 15 points; he now has 10 goals and 30 points.

Florida had lost four straight going into that Toronto game, too.

The Panthers now have a six-game point streak going (5-0-1).

“He started in the Toronto game. It got him going, got our team going,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said Monday before the team flew to Seattle.

“The things we needed to get better at, was a little more emotion, a little more physicality in our game. Certainly an emotional intensity. As I leader, I think he and Barkov, Ekblad and Reinhart, all those key guys, changed their game a little bit. [Tkachuk’s] hands fell right into place.’’

Tkachuk’s big week started Tuesday when he had a hand in all four goals (he scored twice) in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

On Thursday, he had a five-point night — scoring into an empty net to cap things off in a 7-5 win against the Flyers.

Tkachuk scored twice on Saturday against the Sharks.

ON DECK: GAME 29