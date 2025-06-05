Maurice, Florida Panthers Do Not Blame Nosek for Game 1 Loss

Tomas Nosek went from being a healthy scratch, to centering the fourth line for the Florida Panthers in the postseason, to the penalty box in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Nosek’s delay of game penalty with 1:43 remaining in overtime Wednesday night led to Leon Draisaitl’s game-winner in a 4-3 win that gave the Edmonton Oilers a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

After the game, coach Paul Maurice said the play was a “tough break,’’ and alluded to having Nosek back in the lineup for Game 2 on Friday night.

Maurice was asked after the game what he would say to Nosek.

He said he would remind him of where things were — Nosek lost his job as Florida’s No. 4 center when Nico Sturm was acquired at the trade deadline — and where things are.

Maurice changed up Florida’s fourth line after the Game 2 loss to the Maple Leafs in the second round and has stuck with it since.

“Remind him of being down 0-2 to Toronto, and that line came in and changed everything for us,’’ Maurice said. “We’re not here without Tomas Nosek. It’s a tough break. We make sure he doesn’t eat alone tonight, he has lots of people sitting at his table reminding him of how good he has been for us.

“It’s going to be tough. He’s going to eat that one for a day. But from his penalty kill to that line changing the flow of that Toronto series, we’ll remind him of that a whole bunch of times.’’

Said Brad Marchand: “That stuff happens in the game of hockey. You know, it’s a bad break. He’s been a great player for us all year, all playoffs. So, yeah, we have his back on that one.”

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 2

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS