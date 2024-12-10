Montour, Mahura Get Stanley Cup Rings Before Playing the Panthers

Brandon Montour and Josh Mahura went out to dinner with their former Florida Panthers teammates Monday night in Seattle — and left the restaurant with their Stanley Cup championship rings.

The two defensemen will face their former team tonight at 10 p.m. when the Kraken play host to the Panthers at Climate Change Arena.

Montour and Mahura are the latest members of the 2024 Stanley Cup champions to get their rings, with Nick Cousins getting his in Ottawa; Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Anthony Stolarz, and Steven Lorentz got theirs last month when the Toronto Maple Leafs visited Florida.

Ryan Lomberg will get his ring later this week when the Panthers travel to Calgary.

“The best part,” Evan Rodrigues said, “is seeing them open the box up. It brings you back to when we all got them. It brings back a lot of good memories.”

Montour and Mahura opened their boxes up at the same time, as the Panthers have been doing since their ring ceremony on Oct. 7 at the War Memorial Auditorium.

Montour, who signed a seven-year deal worth $50 million with Seattle the day after the Panthers’ championship parade, said he thinks the Panthers shined his ring up just for him.

No, they are just that nice.

“It was nice to see everyone’s reaction, see it in person,’’ Montour told reporters following the morning skate in Seattle. “Got to see pictures and videos from the guys, but to have it home now, it’s a pretty awesome feeling. …

“It is obviously something we worked so hard for together. Good memories, good years.’’

Tonight’s game will be special in more ways than just playing against former teammates for Montour.

The Kraken are celebrating Indigenous Peoples Night.

There will be a ceremonial puck drop which will likely include Montour at center ice with Florida captain Sasha Barkov.

Montour, who is of Mohawk decent, brought the Stanley Cup to where he grew up in Ohsweken, Ontario, to share it with the Six Nations of the Grand River community.

“I’ve told people today is obviously about me and what I’ve done,” Montour said via CBC, “but today is about everyone else and to share that with them.’’

— Tonight’s starting goalies: Joey Daccord goes against Sergei Bobrovsky.

— Local Betting Odds: The Panthers are -185 favorites on the money line tonight in Seattle.

