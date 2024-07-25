Brandon Montour Takes Stanley Cup Home for Another Parade

Brandon Montour was already part of one parade with the Stanley Cup — but the one he was part of Wednesday probably meant a little more for the now-former Florida Panthers star defenseman.

Montour, who is of Mohawk decent, brought the Stanley Cup to where he grew up in Ohsweken, Ontario, to share it with the Six Nations of the Grand River community.

“I’ve told people today is obviously about me and what I’ve done,” Montour said via CBC, “but today is about everyone else and to share that with them.’’

The day started with Montour speaking to media and local officials before setting off in a parade which started at Ohsweken Speedway and ended at the Six Nations Sports and Culture Memorial Arena.

When the Panthers made their run to the Stanley Cup Final last year, people in the Six Nations community supported Montour and the Panthers with shirts, banners, and yard signs.

Those all returned this year when the Panthers worked their way through the postseason — culminating with a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

“Just from playing the past couple of years and getting as far as we have, you hear things from my parents about how much support I was getting from here,” Montour told NHL.com.

“And then to see how many people showed up for me at the community hall, it was amazing.”

On Wednesday, Montour not only brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown so his community could see it, but he posed for pictures with them along with the famous silver chalice.

“I was a kid once and I grew up idolizing players, not just in hockey but lacrosse,’’ Montour said. “I think when you have one of your own … reach this level, and especially a day like today, it’s just a bonus for any kid.

“You can’t really describe how it feels, but I’m very grateful and honored to be in the position I’m in.”

Montour spent parts of four seasons with the Panthers after being acquired in a deadline deal with the Buffalo Sabres in 2021.

The three-year contract he signed with Florida following that season expired, and he signed the biggest deal of his career — seven years for $49 million — with the Seattle Kraken on July 1.

