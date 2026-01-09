Quebec Panthers: Canadiens Beat Florida Again, Take Atlantic Lead

It has been a minute since the Florida Panthers have beaten the Montreal Canadiens.

And it will be a little more until they get another shot at the Canadiens.

On Thursday night, the Canadiens scored two in the first and Sam Montembeault made 24 saves to lead Montreal to a 6-2 win over the Panthers.

The Canadiens have won seven straight against the Panthers dating back to the end of the 2023-24 season and overtook the Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division with the win.

Montembeault, the former Florida goalie who it appeared was being run out of Montreal, has two wins against the Panthers since last Tuesday.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 13 saves in the loss for the Panthers.

Florida trailed 2-0 going into the first intermission off goals from Lane Hutson and Oliver Kapanen.

Sam Bennett cut the deficit to a goal early in the second — but a deflection by Alexandre Texier gave Montreal its two-goal lead back and Florida never recovered.

Texier scored three in the game.

The Panthers, who have lost four of the past five, are 0-2 on this six-game road trip which continues Saturday in Ottawa.

NOTES: PANTHERS AT CANADIENS

The Panthers played Thursday without leading scorer Brad Marchand , whom Paul Maurice says is day-to-day.

, whom says is day-to-day. If the Miami Hurricanes beat Ole Miss tonight, they will play in the college national title game on Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Panthers play host to the San Jose Sharks that night and Matthew Tkachuk says a game change would be the right move if there is, indeed a conflict.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Canadiens 1, Panthers 0 (2:59 1st): Lane Hutson puts one through on a point shot.

puts one through on a point shot. Canadiens 2, Panthers 0 (17:35 1st): Juraj Slafkovsky forces a turnover behind the Florida net and Oliver Kapanen scores from the slot.

forces a turnover behind the Florida net and scores from the slot. Canadiens 2, Panthers 1 (5:33 2nd): Sam Montembeault goes to play the puck behind the net, the puck comes out and Sam Bennett gets his 15th of the season.

goes to play the puck behind the net, the puck comes out and gets his 15th of the season. Canadiens 3, Panthers 1 (13:41 2nd): Alexandre Texier deflects one down low off a feed from Alexandre Carrier.

deflects one down low off a feed from Canadiens 4, Panthers 1 (7:26 3rd): Texier has his crossing pass blocked by Donovan Sebrango off a 2-on-1 but it comes right back onto his stick.

Texier has his crossing pass blocked by off a 2-on-1 but it comes right back onto his stick. Canadiens 4, Panthers 2 (11:23 3rd): Bennett sweeps in a loose puck Montembeault could not get to.

Bennett sweeps in a loose puck Montembeault could not get to. Canadiens 5, Panthers 2 (17:59 3rd EN): Slafkovsky puts this one away for good.

Slafkovsky puts this one away for good. Canadiens 6, Panthers 2 (19:10 3rd): Texier gets a hat trick by batting in a rebound in the final minute.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Alexandre Texier, Canadiens

2. Sam Montembeault, Canadiens

3. Sam Bennett, Panthers

ON DECK: GAME No. 44