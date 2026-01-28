Need Benny’s Buddies Merch? Sam Bennett Can Get You Covered

When Sam Bennett and some of his teammates wore Benny’s Buddies baseball caps to the Stanley Cup parade in June, he says his charitable foundation was inundated with requests for merch.

And here we are.

Benny’s Buddies, which is Bennett’s pet adoption program created by the Florida forward and his wife Zoe, is now taking orders for hats, t-shirts, hoodies, and bandanas.

Preorders for the merchandise began on Monday and runs through Feb. 6 and includes three different colors of caps (white with a black, red or white bill), two different t-shirts, and the black hooded sweatshirt.

Per the website, orders will begin being shipped on Feb. 13.

All proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Broward County where Sam and Zoe brought the Stanley Cup prior to the start of training camp.

“It’s incredible. I didn’t think I would be able to have this opportunity until I found out a few weeks ago that I would have a few more hours with the Cup,’’ Bennett said in September.

“I am excited to bring it here and just get more attention to the Humane Society and to hopefully get more people in here. That’s really the whole goal, to get more people to come here and look for pets. And however we can do it, I think bringing the Stanley Cup here is a great way to do that. We’re really thrilled to be able to do this today.’’

Last season, Bennett partnered with the Humane Society of Broward.

For every goal he scored during the regular season and playoffs, he paid the adoption fees for dogs and cats in need.

Bennett said his teammates know all about the initiative.

“My teammates, all throughout the year, every time I scored they would say ‘oh, that’s for the animals.’ Or, if someone gave me a backdoor tap, they would say ‘I gave that to you so you could get another animal adopted.’ It’s pretty cool,’’ Bennett said.

“All the fans are invested in it, my team and teammates are invested in it as well. It’s really been amazing.’’

As far as the merch goes, when Bennett, coach Paul Maurice and others wore a ‘Benny’s Buddies’ baseball cap at the parade, interest skyrocketed.

Then Bennett signed an eight-year contract to stick around with the Panthers and requests poured in.

“Honestly, that was one of the first things that me and [Zoe] talked about was now we get to continue running Bennies Buddies now,’’ Bennett said after eschewing free agency to remain with the Panthers.

“We had no idea how much this program would blow up. So many people have reached out who want to get involved, or they want to know how they can help donate. The more this program goes, the bigger it’s going to get. …

“This program has been amazing, and we’re really grateful that we get the opportunity to do this and help a lot of animals.”

