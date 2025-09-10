Sam Bennett Brings Stanley Cup to Visit Benny’s Buddies

DANIA BEACH — Sam Bennett brought the Stanley Cup to the Marti Huizenga Humane Society of Broward County shelter on Wednesday afternoon and may have gone home with a new friend or two.

As soon as Bennett’s wife Zoe walked down the hall to meet a pair of puppies, she made a yelp that Bennett immediately recognized.

“Oh no,’’ he said with a resigned grin.

Soon, Bennett was holding one of the two puppies and it was obviously love at first sight.

Bennett and the Stanley Cup were the guests of honor at the Humane Society on Wednesday but the pets up for adoption were the stars of the show.

A pair of 10-week-old kittens were placed in the Cup and seemed to enjoy their new, albeit temporary, home.

Other dogs which remain up for adoption were brought out to meet the most famous trophy in sports although many did not seemed to be impressed and were more interested in the many cameras pointed their way.

Those pets, of course, are available for adoption through Bennett’s popular Benny’s Buddies program in which adoption fees are paid for by Bennett for each goal he scores.

Last year, he got 40; the HCBC adopted out 38 pets.

More, for sure, are to come.

“I am excited to bring it here and just get more attention to the Humane Society and to hopefully get more people in here,’’ Bennett said. “That’s really the whole goal, to get more people to come here and look for pets. And however we can do it, I think bringing the Stanley Cup here is a great way to do that. We’re really thrilled to be able to do this today.’’

Bennett says the popularity of his program has spread throughout the community and the team — and, yes, merchandise with the Benny’s Buddies logo is coming.

Coach Paul Maurice as well as Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand wore Benny’s Buddies baseball caps during the Stanley Cup celebration in June and fans have been clamoring to get their hands on the gear.

Bennett, who scored 15 goals in the playoffs to win the Conn Smythe Trophy just wants to keep scoring.

His teammates want him to as well.

My teammates, all throughout the year, every time I scored they would say ‘oh, that’s for the animals.’ Or, if someone gave me a backdoor tap, they would say ‘I gave that to you so you could get another animal adopted.’ It’s pretty cool,’’ Bennett said.

“All the fans are invested in it, my team and teammates are invested in it as well. It’s really been amazing.’’

