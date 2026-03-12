New Florida Panthers Defenseman Tied to the Team’s Inaugural Season

SUNRISE — Mike Benning has pretty deep ties to the Florida Panthers.

The newest member of the Panthers is a defenseman whose father Brian played in Florida’s first-ever game in 1993 against the Chicago Blackhawks and spent his final two NHL seasons playing for the Panthers.

Tonight, Mike Benning — who wore his dad’s old Panthers training shorts on the night Florida took him in the fourth round of the 2020 draft — makes his NHL debut.

He will wear the No. 20 worn first by original Panthers captain Brian Skrudland.

“A little Benning history,’’ Mike said.

Brian Benning, who played in 73 games in Florida’s inaugural 1993-94 season including the very first game and the home opener at Miami Arena on Oct. 12, 1993 against the Penguins — is trying to make it to South Florida from his home in Edmonton to watch tonight’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“I’m excited. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous,” said Mike Benning, a product of the University of Denver who was recalled from the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday.

“It’s what you dream of as a kid growing up. I’m going to soak it in, try and be the best player I can be.”

The Panthers will have a few missing pieces tonight against the Blue Jackets. Benning replaces Uvis Balinskis on the second defensive pairing with Niko Mikkola.

Carter Verhaeghe, whom Paul Maurice said had some “tightening’’ after scoring twice in the final 90 seconds to beat the Red Wings on Tuesday, is also out.

Anton Lundell will not play, either.

For Benning, this is obviously a great opportunity.

The Panthers are going to be resting some of their veteran players in these final weeks so, perhaps, a good showing tonight means an extended stay.

But that is for tomorrow.

Tonight is about living out the dream.

It should be a night he will never forget.

“It was a normal day in Charlotte, was just about to walk out the door when coach called me in and said ‘hey, you’re getting called up’.” he said. “I froze. Just a surreal feeling. Still have to play the game, and enjoy it.’’

