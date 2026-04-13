The Florida Panthers will hold their Fan Appreciation Night on Monday when they play the New York Rangers in Sunrise with a potential special guest on the drum, some awards handed out to players, and jerseys given to fans.
There should be a lot of jerseys handed out tonight what with all the additions to the roster.
Speaking of that, Paul Maurice said that most of his regulars will miss tonight’s game including Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe.
Matthew Tkachuk is still out on paternity leave, but the new dad could return for Wednesday’s season finale against the Red Wings.
There will certainly be an added bit of festiveness in the air with future Hall of Famer Jonathan Quick announcing before Tuesday’s game that tonight would be his final one in the NHL.
Quick is a three-time Stanley Cup champion who will wrap up 19 NHL seasons tonight in Sunrise.
NOTES: RANGERS AT PANTHERS
- The Panthers and Rangers both have a lot of kids in their lineup. It’s for different reasons.
- How much money is out of the Panthers lineup right now? It is a lot.
- There are a lot of new Panthers out there. What numbers are they wearing — and who wore that number best in franchise history?
- Has Sergei Bobrovsky played his last game for the Panthers?
- If you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you will not have access to today’s game unless things change. Last Tuesday, the media giant knocked off all Scripps-owned stations nationwide — including in the middle of Florida’s 6-3 win against the Senators last week.
- Starting Goalies: The Panthers will have Daniil Tarasov back in net. Quick gets one more and then calls it a career.
- How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local TV today. It can be streamed locally on Panthers+ and nationally on ESPN+.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Rangers are favorites today at -145 on the money line for Quick’s final NHL start. If you think the Panthers will win, a $100 bet pays $125.
ON DECK: GAME No. 81
NEW YORK RANGERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Monday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 931 or 932, NHL App
- Local Betting Odds — Rangers Favored: MoneyLine (-145); Puck Line -1.5 (+160); O/U 6.5 (+105/-130)
- Last Season vs. Rangers: Panthers Won 2-1
- This Season vs. Rangers (NYR Leads 2-0) — At Panthers: Rangers 5, Panthers 1 (Winter Classic, Jan.2); Monday. At Rangers: New York 3, Florida 1 (March 29).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Rangers lead 64-36-8, 6 ties
- Postseason History (Tied 1-1): Rangers won 4-1 (1997, 1st round); Panthers won 4-2 (2024 ECF)
- Up Next for the Panthers: Wednesday v Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m. (SEASON FINALE)
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (38-38-4, 80) LINES
11 Mackie Samoskevich // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 10 A.J. Greer
32 Wilmer Skoog // 79 Cole Schwindt // 70 Jesper Boqvist
25 Nolan Foote // 92 Tomas Nosek // 18 Noah Gregor
29 Cole Reinhardt // 71 Luke Kunin // 24 Vinnie Hinostroza
42 Gus Forsling // 20 Mike Benning
6 Donovan Sebrango // 54 Ludvig Jansson
22 Toby Bjornfot // 4 Marek Alscher
40 Daniil Tarasov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Matthew Tkachuk (paternity)
Injured: Carter Verhaeghe (lower body), Sam Bennett (lower body), Seth Jones (foot), Dmitry Kulikov (finger), Aaron Ekblad (hand), Evan Rodrigues (finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (ribs), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
PROJECTED NEW YORK RANGERS (33-38-9, 75) LINES
94 Gabe Perreault // 93 Mika Zibanejad // 13 Alexis Lafreniere
24 Tye Kartye // 8 J.T. Miller // 43 Conor Sheary
50 Will Cuylle // 16 Vincent Trocheck // 22 Jonny Brodzinski
38 Adam Sykora // 42 Noah Laba // 49 Jaroslav Chmelar
44 Vladislav Gavrikov // 23 Adam Fox
29 Matthew Robertson // 17 Will Borgen
45 Drew Fortescue // 4 Braden Schneider
32 Jonathan Quick
31 Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Adam Edstrom, Taylor Raddysh, Dylan Garand
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)