The Florida Panthers will hold their Fan Appreciation Night on Monday when they play the New York Rangers in Sunrise with a potential special guest on the drum, some awards handed out to players, and jerseys given to fans.

There should be a lot of jerseys handed out tonight what with all the additions to the roster.

Speaking of that, Paul Maurice said that most of his regulars will miss tonight’s game including Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe.

Matthew Tkachuk is still out on paternity leave, but the new dad could return for Wednesday’s season finale against the Red Wings.

There will certainly be an added bit of festiveness in the air with future Hall of Famer Jonathan Quick announcing before Tuesday’s game that tonight would be his final one in the NHL.

Quick is a three-time Stanley Cup champion who will wrap up 19 NHL seasons tonight in Sunrise.

NOTES: RANGERS AT PANTHERS

ON DECK: GAME No. 81

NEW YORK RANGERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (38-38-4, 80) LINES

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 10 A.J. Greer

32 Wilmer Skoog // 79 Cole Schwindt // 70 Jesper Boqvist

25 Nolan Foote // 92 Tomas Nosek // 18 Noah Gregor

29 Cole Reinhardt // 71 Luke Kunin // 24 Vinnie Hinostroza

42 Gus Forsling // 20 Mike Benning

6 Donovan Sebrango // 54 Ludvig Jansson

22 Toby Bjornfot // 4 Marek Alscher

40 Daniil Tarasov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Matthew Tkachuk (paternity)

Injured: Carter Verhaeghe (lower body), Sam Bennett (lower body), Seth Jones (foot), Dmitry Kulikov (finger), Aaron Ekblad (hand), Evan Rodrigues (finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (ribs), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED NEW YORK RANGERS (33-38-9, 75) LINES

94 Gabe Perreault // 93 Mika Zibanejad // 13 Alexis Lafreniere

24 Tye Kartye // 8 J.T. Miller // 43 Conor Sheary

50 Will Cuylle // 16 Vincent Trocheck // 22 Jonny Brodzinski

38 Adam Sykora // 42 Noah Laba // 49 Jaroslav Chmelar

44 Vladislav Gavrikov // 23 Adam Fox

29 Matthew Robertson // 17 Will Borgen

45 Drew Fortescue // 4 Braden Schneider

32 Jonathan Quick

31 Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Adam Edstrom, Taylor Raddysh, Dylan Garand

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)