The Montreal Canadiens coughed up a two-goal lead for a second straight game on Monday but thanks to a soft shot from Alex Newhook in overtime, they move on to the Eastern Conference final with a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres in overtime.

It has been 14 years since the Sabres made it to the playoffs, and, after rallying from a 2-0 deficit on Monday, Buffalo’s long-suffering fans had hope this incredible season may just continue.

Only Newhook skated toward the left circle, sent a shot that went under the glove of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Montreal is moving on to face the well-rested Carolina Hurricanes.

Newhook is no stranger to being a Game 7 hero; his goal at 11:07 of the third stood up as the game-winner in Montreal’s 2-1 win over the Lightning in Round 1 back on May 3.

With the Canadiens in, the NHL’s Final Four is finally set.

The Vegas Golden Knights will open against the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference final starting with Game 1 on Wednesday (8 p.m.; ESPN).

Montreal will open up against the Hurricanes on Thursday (8 p.m.; TNT).

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In the Eastern Conference, the playoffs could not have been any different for the Canadiens and Hurricanes.

Montreal has gone the distance in the first two rounds; the Hurricanes are a perfect 8-0 and have not played since knocking out the Flyers on May 9.

The Hurricanes have been to the conference final three times in the past four years — losing to the Florida Panthers in 2023 and 2025.

Florida swept the Hurricanes out of the ECF in 2023, and won in 5 last year.

In fact, since winning the Stanley Cup in 2006, Carolina has gone 1-16 in the Eastern Conference finals — being swept by the Penguins (2009), Bruins (2019), and Panthers before managing a win against Florida last year.

The Canadiens, which are the youngest team (average age: 25.8) to advance to the conference finals in 33 years, are back in the Final Four for the first time since 2021 when the odd Covid divisions had Montreal play Tampa Bay in the Final.

This is the fourth time Montreal has been to the final four round since 2010 — which ranks just behind the Lightning (seven), Rangers (six), and passed the Panthers (three).

“We’ll be the underdogs,’’ goalie Jakob Dobes said on ESPN, “and we are used to it.’’

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