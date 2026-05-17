The Florida Panthers have been linked to a new pink jersey since it was leaked in January that Fanatics, the official outfitter of the NHL, was working something similar to the Adidas ‘Reverse Retro’ called ‘Hometown Remix.’

The initial thought was the Panthers were going to join the Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, and FIU with the Miami Vice look which was the color scheme for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game held in Sunrise.

Or, rumor had it that the Panthers were going to go with a pink and black scheme that Inter Miami has made so popular.

Yet according to a leaked jersey which landed for bid on ebay, the Panthers are going their own way.

Although there is no confirmation the ‘Pink Panthers Lemonade’ jersey is legit, it certainly has the look of what could be to come.

The jersey that is for sale — the starting bid of $350 had not been met as of Saturday night — is for a youth L/XL.

Because it is a youth jersey, some of the dimensions appear off.

That does not mean this is not legit; youth jerseys usually look a little different than what the adult-sized jersey will.

This may or may not be legit — but it gets enough right (the modern logos, wording below where the fight strap would go) to think this could be what the team wears next season.

The body of the jersey is a bright pink, but instead of teal or black as the accent colors, this has peach, bright yellow, gold, and blue.

There are also gradations of different shades of pink.

With the blue on the top and bottom of the jersey, one would think the team will continue to wear its blue pants and helmets with this.

The primary logo is a modern version of the team’s original stick-and-palm logo which has been worn on the team’s shoulder during much of the franchise’s existence and made a triumphant return with the popular Reverse Retro 2.0 of 2022-23.

Courtesy ebay

The new logo forgoes the little triangles which made up the sunburst of the original; the sun also appears to be rising above the water.

On the sleeves is the Panthers’ shield logo which was introduced in 2016 — only without the words ‘Florida’ or ‘Panthers.’

The stoic panther is in varying shades of gold, perhaps to represent the sunshine.

‘South Florida’ is written on the inside of the tail. There also appears to be a weird futuristic ‘C’ which, we assume, is for for captain Sasha Barkov.

The Panthers have not had an alternate jersey since the team’s rebrand in 2016 — but has had two Reverse Retro jerseys as well as last season’s Winter Classic which was only worn in Miami and twice afterward.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON