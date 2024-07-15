NHL Free Agency: Florida Panthers Forced into Big Changes

When the NHL Free Agency period opened two weeks ago, the Florida Panthers said goodbye to some of their favorite sons.

As unfortunate as it can be, it happens every year.

The winner of the Stanley Cup naturally had a lot of players who had excellent seasons — hence, how they became Cup champs.

Those Panthers who were eligible for free agency certainly earned a raise, and most had to get it elsewhere.

Since the salary cap era began, teams usually lose some key players following the victory, making it tough to repeat.

The Tampa Bay Lightning were an exception when they won back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021.

It has since lost superstar Steven Stamkos and most of its original supporting cast.

The Panthers are working hard to avoid that same fate.

At least they have the Stanley Cup; the Panthers would have been in the same situation when free agency opened even had they not prevailed against Edmonton.

This is what happened last season, when they lost the Cup Final and then, among others, lost Radko Gudas and Alex Lyon to free agency, and Anthony Duclair to a cap crunch.

Bill Zito’s modus operandi has always been to supplement his cast with low-priced, effective talent on short-term contracts and wish everybody well when they can earn big bucks elsewhere.

Ditto for those earning big bucks that Florida couldn’t pay, such as Brandon Montour.

The price for extending Sam Reinhart and Anton Lundell was losing Montour and being unable to re-sign moderately priced talent now worthy of more money and more security, such as Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Kevin Stenlund, Anthony Stolarz, and fan favorite Ryan Lomberg.

All signed elsewhere for more cash than Florida could have dished out.

Vladimir Tarasenko was likely intended as a rental all along.

So, too, was Kyle Okposo who may announce his retirement after his day with the Stanley Cup later this month.

Tarasenko signed a two-year deal with Detroit, earning under $5 million yearly.

Zito could not offer anything close to that amount.

Others not offered a new contract include Nick Cousins, Josh Mahura, and Steven Lorentz.

Cousins and Lorentz have yet to sign elsewhere. Though unlikely, there is still a chance that Zito can bring one or both back.

Mahura signed for the league minimum in Seattle, where he will have a better chance to be a regular and increase his earning ability.

The Panthers retained Dmitry Kulikov because the veteran was willing to accept less than his market value in exchange for a four-year deal and the opportunity to likely end his career with the Panthers, his original NHL team.

Florida is very tight against the salary cap, which can be exceeded in the offseason, but must be in compliance before Opening Night.

The salaries of the eight free agent signings – Jaycob Megna, Nate Schmidt, A.J. Greer, MacKenzie Entwistle, Jesper Boqvist, Adam Boqvist, Tomas Nosek, Rasmus Asplund, and Chris Driedger – are less than what the departed players earned with the Panthers and far less than they will be earning with their new teams.

All of the new signings are playing for the minimum or slightly above.

Schmidt and Driedger took the most significant salary cuts.

Driedger earned a big three-year contract with Seattle based on his excellent performance in Florida.

His time with the expansion Kraken was marred by injury and erratic play.

Schmidt was bought out by Winnipeg and able to sign for a bargain price to get a chance to kickstart his career with Paul Maurice and the Panthers.

It’s a reasonable assumption that one or more of the new acquisitions will end up in the AHL or will be lost on waivers, giving Zito some flexibility to bring in an additional player or two before the new season starts.

Some who were at Charlotte last season, such as Mackie Samoskevich and Uvis Balinskis, will likely make the team next year.

Regardless of how he fills out the roster, Zito has to clear cap space — which should make for some exciting training camp competition.

The Stanley Cup banner will be raised on Opening Night against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 8.

You may need to pick up a program.

