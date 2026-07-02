Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito speaks to the media on the first day of free agency at the IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday afternoon. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — It did not appear like the Florida Panthers had much work to do when the 2026 NHL free agency period opened on Wednesday.

By Tuesday afternoon, GM Bill Zito had already put to bed Florida’s questions in net, trading for goaltenders Jacob Markstrom and Akira Schmid.

Before the free agency window officially opened at noon, the Panthers locked up defenseman Radko Gudas with a six-year, $9 million contract ($1.5 million average).

Gudas was with the Panthers for three seasons (2021-2023) before signing with the Anaheim Ducks. Florida reacquired his UFA rights from the Ducks on Monday in exchange for the UFA rights to A.J. Greer.

“For people who’ve had the honor of being around Radko, and seeing him in the way interacted with this team, and the type of person that he is, the type of teammate that he was here, you get the feeling, you understand it,” Zito said.

“It fits. It fits like a glove. And it’s nice to have him back.”

Florida also locked up an important piece of their core, extending forward Eetu Luostarinen to an eight-year, $40 million contract ($5 million AAV) which starts following this coming season. Luostarinen is entering the final year of a three-year contract with a $3 million cap hit.

“He did everything he needed to do to make himself a better player,” Zito said of Luostarinen. “He’s such a vital part of our team. On and off the ice, in the room, he’s just a joy to be around. And has so much respect from management, coaches and from the room.

“Eetu. You look at him and say ‘that’s a Panther’.”

The Panthers also extended forwards Sandis Vilmanis and Cole Schwindt on two-year deals. Vilmanis’ extension kicks in during the 2027-28 season; Schwindt’s starts now.

“He’s a young guy who came up and got his break in the NHL in a tough environment this year and flourished,” Zito said of Vilmanis. “Then he went on to the World Championships and did very well there… [We] really look forward to what he can do.”

Defensemen Donovan Sebrango was also extended on a one-year deal. The 24-year-old appeared in 40 games with the Panthers last season.

Aside from the in-house signings, Florida bolstered up their depth by signing a few veteran unrestricted free agents.

Alexander Petrovic signed a two-year contract, bringing the 34-year-old back to Florida. Drafted 36th overall by the Panthers in 2010, Petrovic was with the Panthers organization until early in the 2018-19 season when he was not playing very much and traded to the Edmonton Oilers.

Veteran centers Lars Eller and Sam Lafferty were also both signed to one-year deals.

Eller, 37, has played in 1,300 NHL games (regular and postseason) and was a key player for the 2018 Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.

Lafferty, 31, is entering his eighth season in the league. He appeared in 29 games last season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Florida also brought back defenseman Toby Bjornfot and forwards Boko Imama and John Beecher on depth deals.

The headline loss for the Panthers on Wednesday was, obviously, Sergei Bobrovsky getting a three-year deal in Toronto.

But some other now-former Panthers found work elsewhere.

Wilmer Skoog, who debuted late last season and played in three games for the depleted Panthers, signed a two-way deal with Detroit.

He will be joined at Wings’ camp by goalie Daniil Tarasov who got $2 million from Detroit.

Jack Studnicka and Noah Gregor signed with Philadelphia and Winnipeg respectively.

The well-travelled Vinnie Hinostroza, acquired last year in a late season trade with Minnesota, signed a two-year two-way contract with Colorado. In 17 games with the Panthers he had three goals and eight points.

FHN Sr. Writer Alan Greenberg contributed to this report

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON