FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers got a head start on NHL Free Agency (in 2027) by reportedly signing veteran forward Eetu Luostarinen to a max eight-year contract extension on Tuesday.

Luostarinen, 27, would have been a free agent at this time next year.

Instead, the valuable member of Florida’s vaunted third line gets eight years at $5 million per.

Luostarinen has one year remaining on the three-year contract that carries a cap hit of $3 million annually.

The Panthers certainly value Luostarinen as he is a top defensive player who can give you a bit of scoring.

During the 2022-23 season, ‘Lousty’ scored a career-high 17 goals with 43 points.

In 73 games last season, Luostarinen scored 11 goals with 33 points. He missed a bunch of time after his gas grill exploded while he was cooking up some steaks, sustaining severe burns on his legs and feet.

Luostarinen is the Florida’s last piece of the Vincent Trocheck trade to Carolina at the deadline in 2020. Florida got back four players in that deal, but only Luostarinen spent substantial time with the Panthers.

He enters his eighth NHL season in September.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON