FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers added a few new pieces to their roster when NHL Free Agency opened Wednesday with GM Bill Zito saying veteran Lars Eller will join the team.

Eller, a Stanley Cup champ with the 2018 Washington Capitals, comes to Florida on a one-year contract.

The Panthers previously signed defenseman Alex Petrovic as a free agent, and locked down Radko Gudas with a six-year deal paying $1.5 million per.

Eller will likely take over centering Florida’s fourth line and will give the Panthers a great option on the penalty kill.

The 37-year-old spent last season with Brady Tkachuk and Ottawa where he scored five goals with 15 points.

Eller started his career with the Blues during the 2009-10 season and then played six seasons with the Canadiens, parts of eight with the Capitals as well as Colorado, Pittsburgh, and Ottawa.

He has been to the playoffs in 13 of his 17 seasons playing in 116 postseason games.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON