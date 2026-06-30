A.J. Greer finally got the big payday he had been working for, signing a four-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks on the eve of free agency.

In 2024, Greer took a two-year deal with the Florida Panthers in 2024 which was worth $850,000 per season.

It was the most money he had ever made in his hockey career.

Until today.

The Ducks, who traded the negotiating rights to Radko Gudas to the Panthers on Monday, will pay Greer $4.25 million per season on the new contract.

Not too shabby.

The Panthers figured they were going to lose Greer to free agency this year after the hard-nosed forward racked up a career year.

With the Panthers having so many injuries, Greer was called upon to play up in the lineup.

In his first year with the Panthers, Greer — who had played for four NHL teams before the Panthers at near minimum deals — tied his career high with six goals.

Last season, Greer went off, scoring 17 goals with 32 points.

Florida reportedly was close to moving Greer at the trade deadline, going so far as to not play him in Columbus the night before the deadline.

They ended up keeping him.

Greer was happy with that, and said he hoped to be able to work something out and stay with the Panthers — the team he won the Stanley Cup with in 2025.

But both sides knew at 29, Greer could not take a ‘hometown’ discount.

So, the kid from Quebec is off to Orange County.

“It’s been a great year personally for me. I’ve had a lot of fun,’’ Greer said after the deadline passed.

“Obviously, the results haven’t been great for us but just being able to finish it on a high note and keep trusting in this group and the coaching staff. Again, just very proud to be here.”

Said Paul Maurice: “He’s here because we value him. He’s an important part of our team. The biggest challenge you find with fourth line guys who spent their career on the fourth line, when they get into the top nine they will show that they have the skill set to play there. What he did really well was not push that envelope and just stay true to what he’s really good at, and that can be valuable. He’s a big man that covers an awful lot of ice. He can shoot the puck. He is physical.”

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON