NHL Free Agency: Ryan Lomberg Returns to Calgary Flames

The Lomberghini will need to stay in the garage during the winter months as Ryan Lomberg is leaving the Florida Panthers and going back to the Calgary Flames.

Lomberg got his start with the Flames organization after not being drafted, earning a spot after being invited to development camp.

He left Calgary in 2020 to sign with the Panthers and has become a fan favorite ever since.

“Our fans are going to love this guy,’’ Bill Zito said when Lomberg signed.

They certainly have.

Lomberg’s play the past couple of years helped him price himself out of Florida’s plans — he got a two-year deal worth $2 million.

He will be united in Calgary with former Florida teammates Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar.

Lomberg goes to Calgary a Stanley Cup champion.

“I play a role on this team and the fourth line is very important to what we do,” Lomberg said in February.

“We have an identity, we’re always bringing it regardless of the opportunity we get. I have learned over the year how to handle things. But this team is so good, and we are so close, no one in here is going to be selfish and make things about themselves.

“If we accomplish what we ultimately want to do, everything will work out.”

So far, the Panthers have seen a number of players depart including Brandon Montour, Kevin Stenlund, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Anthony Stolarz, and now, Lomberg.

