Florida Panthers Avoid NHL Free Agency with New Contract For Verhaeghe

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers had an October Surprise for their media Tuesday night with general manager Bill Zito announcing an eight-year contract extension for star forward Carter Verhaeghe.

This came moments after the Panthers opened their season with a 6-4 win over the Boston Bruins following the raising of the 2024 Stanley Cup banner.

Per the AP, Verhaeghe signed for $7 million annually which is about double what he had been making on the three-year deal which expires after this season.

A night after owner Vinnie Viola made reference to Verhaeghe being a Panther for life, this contract pretty much seals that.

The 29-year-old joined the Panthers in 2020 after the Tampa Bay Lightning decided against offering him a qualifying contract.

Verhaeghe got a two-year deal with the Panthers as a prove-it contract — and almost immediately signed a three-year extension to stay a little longer.

Now, he is not going anywhere.

“We couldn’t be happier,’’ general manager Bill Zito said, turning to Verhaeghe. “I want to thank you on behalf of the organization. And it’s not just for what you do on the ice, but for the teammate you are, the person you are.

“We had a couple of talks through this process, and this guy is a Florida Panther. I think he defines what we just went through. All the superlatives that we use about our team, Carter lives them every day. We are blessed to have him.’’

Verhaeghe has played 278 games with the Panthers over the past four seasons — scoring 116 goals.

He set a career-high in goals in his first three seasons with Florida, scoring 34 last season after going for 42 in 2022-23.

On Tuesday, Verhaeghe said his new contract was finalized before Tuesday night’s win.

“To be a Florida Panther for this long already is a huge honor for me,’’ Verhaeghe said.

“To even extend it longer, I mean, I’m just so grateful for the organization to believe in me, for Bill to believe in me and give me the opportunity a couple years ago. We kind of haven’t looked back. I’m just so appreciative of everyone and how everyone treated me, and I’m so proud to be a Panther for life.”

Did he think the Panthers would win the Stanley Cup when he first signed here — or that he would get a life-altering contract?

“Coming here, I just took it day by day. Obviously, you want to win the Stanley Cup, and that’s the goal,’’ he said. “It was kind of my goal to come here and build it, but you never know if it’s going to come true or what happens.

“It’s crazy that it came true, and to do it with this group of guys and this organization, I couldn’t be more proud. I’m so proud to be able to wear the Panther logo for a long time, and it wouldn’t be right to wear any other sweater.’’

Before training camp started, Verhaeghe indicated how much he wanted to stay with the Panthers.

Now, he does not have to worry about it.

Florida will not turn its free agent focus toward Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad who both are in the final year of their respective deals.

“I want to stay,’’ Verhaeghe told Florida Hockey Now. “It’s kind of a different situation for me; I have never been in this situation before. Obviously, my priority is to stay. I love playing for the Florida Panthers. That’s pretty much it.

“Things are good. I would feel weird putting on any other jersey than that of the Florida Panthers. I have been here for four years now, and this feels like my home. I love playing here. It is definitely hard to find something that matches this.’’

