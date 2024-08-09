NHL Network Ranks Sergei Bobrovsky in Top 10. But Too Low?

Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky got the prize he had been playing for his whole life when he won the Stanley Cup back in June.

So, it would not be a surprise if he did not care much about where he was ranked in this year’s ‘Top 10 Goalies Right Now’ list by the NHL Network.

For the record, Bobrovsky was ranked No. 7 by NHL Network in its list which was released Thursday night.

Former NHL coach — and integral star of the classic movie Slap Shot — Bruce Boudreau did not seem all that convinced that Bobrovsky should be ranked as low as he was.

Celebrate FHN’s 4th Anniversary with $10 Off a Season Ticket!

Use GEORGE10 at Checkout

And Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now Today!

After all, Bobrovsky not only helped lead the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final in back-to-back seasons, but the 35-year-old was also a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goalie after finishing the season with a top-3 goals-against average (2.37) and was top-7 in save percentage (.915).

For the record: Igor Shesterkin (Rangers), Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg), Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay), Jeremy Swayman (Boston), Ilya Sorokin (Islanders), and Thatcher Demko (Vancouver) were all ranked ahead of Bobrovsky.

Bobrovsky went 3-0 against Vasilevskiy, Swayman, and Shesterkin in the 2024 playoffs en route to his first Stanley Cup championship.

They would all certainly trade positions with Bobrovsky this summer.

“I don’t know how he is this low,’’ said Boudreau, who coached the Captials, Ducks, and Wild, among other teams. “There’s the champion, right there. And the year before, he was unbelievable in the playoffs in Rounds 2, 3 and 4.

“Because we’re in the here-and-now, this is now, right now. I don’t know what he’s going to be after having a year of championship glow around him, and I haven’t been around him all summer.

“But, right now, to me, he should be top 2. I want the champion in net. He’s the guy.”

The NHL Network summer countdown continues next Wednesday with the ‘Top 20 Wingers Right Now’ at 6 p.m.

The ‘Top 20 Centers,’ and ‘Top 20 Defensemen’ will come the following Wednesday nights this month.

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS