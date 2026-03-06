NHL Trade Deadline: Florida Panthers Add Forwards in Deal with Wild, Waivers

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers made their second trade with the Minnesota Wild in as many days on Friday, reaquiring forward Vinnie Hinostroza.

The deal was first reported by Mike Russo of the Athletic.

Florida is basically giving the Wild some cap relief and getting a player in return. The deal is for ‘future considerations.’

The Panthers also claimed forward Cole Reinhardt off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights. He has played in 44 games for Vegas this season with seven points off three goals.

Hinostroza, who turns 32 on April 3, was one of Bill Zito’s first free agent signings after taking over the Panthers in 2020.

Things did not work out.

Hinostroza spent much of his time here on the Covid-season taxi squad, playing nine games without registering a point.

Zito traded Hinostroza to his hometown Chicago Blackhawks during the season.

Hinostroza has three goals and 10 points in 58 games for the Wild this season. He carries a cap hit of $775,000 which expires after this season.

With Florida expected to deal A.J. Greer and possibly Jesper Boqvist in the coming hours before the NHL Trade Deadline ends at 3 today, Hinostroza and Reinhardt will be options for Florida’s fourth line.

The Panthers first deal before the deadline came Thursday when Jeff Petry was sent to the Wild for a conditional seventh round pick in the upcoming draft.

This is the third time Florida has picked up a Vegas player off waivers — second on a trade deadline day.

In 2024, the Panthers snagged defenseman Toby Bjornfot from the Knights; before this season, Florida claimed Cole Schwindt.

