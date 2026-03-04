NHL Trade Deadline: Florida Panthers In an Unfamiliar Position as Sellers

It has been a long time since the Florida Panthers were so-called sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline.

But after losing three straight and eight of the past 10, general manager Bill Zito will be dealing off some players before Friday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

The Panthers went into the Olympic break eight points back of the Boston Bruins for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Zito said how Florida came out of the break would determine which direction he went.

Well, 1-3 isn’t going to cut it.

Tuesday’s loss to the humdrum New Jersey Devils all but sealed Florida’s fate.

“We’ll see where we sit on Friday,” Zito said last week. “Then we will have to make decisions. We’re prepared to handle whatever scenario we’re dealt.”

The Panthers are not ‘sellers’ in the traditional NHL Trade Deadline sense as they are not trying to tear things down or rebuild their team.

The plan for the Panthers remains in place.

This is a championship team built to contend although there are certainly some improvements that need to be made.

Some additions could actually be made in the coming days. Yes, the Panthers, despite their spot in the standings, could be sellers and buyers.

But, most likely, this trade deadline will be about getting some value for assets that do not figure into Florida’s future plans.

The Panthers have a number of pending free agents who could be on the move including defenseman Jeff Petry, forward A.J. Greer, and perhaps center Tomas Nosek who played his first game Tuesday after injuring his knee during the offseason.

The big name making the rounds is Sergei Bobrovsky.

Now in his final season of the seven-year, $70 million deal he signed with Dale Tallon and Joel Quenneville in 2019, Bobrovsky does not have a deal in place for next season.

Bobrovsky told FHN that he does not want to go anywhere.

“I love this team, love the city, love the organization,’’ Bobrovsky said before the NHL season resumed. “I don’t really think about the future. I’m just in the moment right now. I think about the next practice, that’s about it. I’m sure I’m going to be fine.

“I don’t know what’s being said outside, but I love the team, these guys. I love the challenge that we’re in. I want to do my best to help the team make the playoffs and make a good push, a big playoff run. That’s where my focus is: Stopping the puck and winning games.’’

Unless Bobrovsky has asked for a trade, it would be hard to picture Zito moving out such an important part of the franchise’s run to three straight Stanley Cup finals.

Bobrovsky does have a 16-team no-trade list, but if he did want out, it is conceivable he and Zito would be in talks about teams with interest.

Now, who could that be?

Bobrovsky is not going to be easy to trade.

First, he carries a $10 million cap hit — even though his real salary is about $6 million with almost all of that already paid.

Even with the Panthers retaining half, that’s still a $5 million cap hit. There is no more double-retention deals as in the past.

So, there are only a few contending teams which a) have room to take that on, and b) need a goalie.

One team that has cap space by the bucketload and could use a veteran goalie like Bobrovsky?

The Columbus Blue Jackets.

Bobrovsky left the Blue Jackets in 2019 for the Panthers, his departure a foregone conclusion after a couple of rough final seasons in Columbus.

Although Bobrovsky did not have a great relationship with then-GM Jarmo Kekalainen, he had a good relationship with fans and the city.

He is still cheered by many when he returns with the Panthers.

Bobrovsky might be a good fit for the Jackets, a young up-and-coming team just outside the playoffs.

Guess who is in Columbus today? The Panthers.

Florida plays the Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

The Carolina Hurricanes, a team Bobrovsky has helped kick out of the playoffs in two of the past three postseasons, are another team that could use a goalie with Bobrovsky’s credentials and could afford to swing it.

Edmonton? They do not have the cap space right now — and does anyone see Bobrovsky going to Edmonton?

The next couple of days should be very interesting.

ON DECK: GAME No. 62