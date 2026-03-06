Will Sergei Bobrovsky Leave the Florida Panthers Today at the NHL Trade Deadline?

The Florida Panthers have fallen out of playoff contention before today’s NHL Draft Deadline which means the team will be selling off players who either do not fit into their future or they can get a good return on. So, where does that leave Sergei Bobrovsky?

Bobrovsky’s name has only been popping up in trade rumors over the 10-12 days as the Panthers faded from postseason contention.

The fact is, Bobrovsky does not have a contract for next year.

Before the Panthers returned to play on Feb. 26, Bobrovsky told FHN that there had not been many talks between his agent and the team.

Bill Zito would not get into specifics about negotiations but said he would let “the situation speak for itself.’’

A.J. Greer, one of Florida’s pending free agents, is almost assuredly gone.

He was held out of Thursday’s 4-2 loss — the Panthers’ fourth straight and ninth in 11 games — for ‘roster management’ reasons.

But what about Bobrovsky?

Bobrovsky, 37, said he wants to stay with the Panthers but it certainly sounds like he wants to be taken care of much like everyone other cornerstone player has been over the years.

Last summer, the Panthers signed Sam Bennett to an eight-year contract worth $64 million. That was a little under market value but a good deal for player and team.

Once that was done, Florida signed Aaron Ekblad for eight years at $6 million per, then got Brad Marchand for six at $4.25 million.

Although the cap hit was under market value for what those two may have received on the open market it was the total money that made sense for the team and player.

Now, both Ekblad and Marchand got longer contracts than anyone would have guessed they would.

But, by going long on the term, the Panthers were able to spread out the annual cap hit — while giving the player the kind of overall money they wanted.

For Ekblad, he will get about $49 million on this contract; Marchand gets $31.5 million.

A quick guess would be that Bobrovsky wants something around what Marchand got — at least the total. Maybe more. Definitely not less.

The Panthers, on the other hand, may not want to hand out yet another contract that will take one of their key players into his 40s.

Of course, we do not know this.

The team is very good about keeping contract talks quiet.

It very well could be that Bobrovsky and Zito are close enough on a deal that nothing happens today and No. 72 is in net tonight in Detroit.

That has happened before. A player appears set to be traded and then a new contract gets worked out.

Bobrovsky may stay even without a contract being close.

Moving Bobrovsky’s $10 million cap hit (if Florida were to retain 50 percent, that’s still a $5 million fit for a team) may be a problem although those kind of things can be worked out depending on the team.

There have been rumors of the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes potentially being interested; Edmonton needs goalie help, too.

Bobrovsky does have a 16-team no-trade list which we can probably assume Edmonton to be on.

But the Panthers are not moving Bobrovsky without his approval, anyway.

That’s just not how Bill Zito and this Panthers front office does business.

They do not burn their players — especially ones who will have their number retired in Sunrise like Bobrovsky eventually will.

If Bobrovsky wants out, Zito will find a way to make that happen.

If Bobrovsky wants to stay — new contract or not — he will.

And for those who say ‘well he can be traded and just come back on July 1,’ do not bet on that.

If Bobrovsky is traded today, the Panthers are looking for a new starting goalie for next season.

They may already be in the market for one as it is.

Just 10 days ago it seemed inconceivable to think Bobrovsky would play for a team other than the Panthers.

It does not feel that way right now, but Bobrovsky being traded today is far from a foregone conclusion.

The odds are probably better that he stays.

We will just have to wait and see what happens these next few hours.

