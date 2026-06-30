The Florida Panthers can now say they have a goalie with NHL experience on their roster after making a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night for Akira Schmid.

Florida sent a third-round pick in 2028 to Vegas in the deal.

Last year, Vegas used four goalies throughout the season and Schmid’s 16 wins led them all.

But, when it came to the playoffs, Schmid did not see any action.

Schmid is expected to be Florida’s backup which means the Panthers have effectively parted ways with Daniil Tarasov after one season.

Of course, who will be Florida’s starter remains a mystery.

NHL free agency opens up on Wednesday at noon and it appears that Sergei Bobrovsky is going to hit the market after seven seasons, two championships, and three trips to the Stanley Cup Final with the Panthers.

Schmid, at least, gives the Panthers a pretty nice starting point.

Although John Tortorella did not use Schmid in the playoffs, the 26-year-old has postseason experience.

In 2023, Schmid went 4-4 with two shutouts for the Devils.

In New Jersey’s opening round series win against the Rangers, Schmid became the fifth rookie goalie in NHL history to post a shutout in a Game 7. Both of his shutouts in that postseason came against the Rangers.

Overall, the 6-foot-5 native of Bern, Switzerland, has played in 82 career NHL games. Schmid is 32-28-10 with three shutouts for the Devils (2021-24) and Knights (2024-26).

Schmid was part of Switzerland’s Olympic team, and went 3-0 at the most recent World Championship.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON