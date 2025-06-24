NHL Trade Season is Here Before Draft, Free Agency

With the NHL holding the 2025 Draft this weekend in Los Angeles and free agency a week away, it is now officially trade season.

Monday, the Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks made a trade with Trevor Zegras going east in an attempt to get his game rolling again.

Zegras, 24, had 12 goals and 32 points in 57 games last season and missed close to two months with a knee injury. The ninth-overall pick in 2019, Zegras has a year left on his current contract and is RFA after this season.

The Flyers sent Ryan Poehling as well as a second and a fourth-round draft pick to the Ducks in the deal.

“You start imagining lines and how you want certain players to complement each other,” Anaheim GM Pat Verbeek said. “We started looking at that scenario, so ultimately we made the decision to move Trevor because of that.”

This, of course, was not the first trade made going into the draft. Anaheim previously acquired Chris Kreider from the Rangers; Mason Marchment was sent from Dallas to Seattle in a cap-cutting move.

And, there are reports that the New York Islanders may be testing the market for RFA defenseman Noah Dobson.

There will be more, and perhaps Florida GM Bill Zito gets involved at the draft with the Panthers looking at $19 million of cap space which does not seem near enough for what he wants to do this offseason.

We’ll see.

This year’s draft is going to be different from past years in that there will not be the trade chatter on the floor.

Any deals will be made over the phone, Zoom, or text. Perhaps a fax.

Yes, the draft is being held in Los Angeles, but teams will be working out of their respective cities as we saw in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

This decentralized draft may just be a one-year deal.

The NHL has said if teams want to go back to the central model of years past next summer, all they have to do is ask.

They’ll be back to a normal draft next year.

