Nick Cousins takes to the streets of Fort Lauderdale Beach during the Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup celebration. // Photo by @JCRuizPhotography

FORT LAUDERDALE — Whenever the Panthers and Ottawa Senators play these days, Florida players are prepared to hear it from Nick Cousins.

He just cannot help himself.

Cousins, of course, was part of the Panthers for two seasons — both of which ended up in the Stanley Cup Final.

In 2024, Cousins helped the Panthers win their first Stanley Cup championship.

The run was capped off with a parade held down A1A on Fort Lauderdale beach in a deluge.

One of the more lasting memories of that parade was seeing Cousins running down the road, enjoying every moment.

It would be fleeting.

Cousins ended up signing with the Senators later that summer, and now, he is trying to help Ottawa get to those lofty heights he got to with the Panthers.

Last week, the Senators were in town and, as most teams do, stayed on Fort Lauderdale beach.

A1A, Beachfront Avenue.

”I think about it every time I come here, and I probably always will,’’ Cousins said. “The friendships, the memories, they last a lifetime.’’

Cousins said he took a stroll down memory lane.

Literally.

“We went for a walk after dinner, and I was telling some stories to the boys about that day,’’ Cousins recalled. “That day is probably up there as one of the best days in my life. Lots of fun, lots of good memories, lots of friends here who I still talk to and keep in touch with. It’s always nice to be back here, especially in that arena where we were lucky enough to win.’’

ON DECK: GAME No. 79

FLORIDA PANTHERS at OTTAWA SENATORS