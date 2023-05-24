No Sweep for Miami Heat but Panthers Get Their Chance Tonight

The Miami Heat will be headed back to Boston after the Bruins bounced back from an embarrassing loss on Sunday night by pulling out a 116-99 win in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

The Panthers, however, will have the opportunity to move onto the Stanley Cup Final with a win against the Carolina Hurricanes tonight in Sunrise.

Florida, as y’all know, holds a 3-0 series lead after winning 1-0 on Monday night.

Tonight if you have not noticed, is a big one for the Panthers as they try and make it back to the Final for the first time since that magical run in 1996.

Not to jinx anyone, but it looks like whomever wins the Eastern Conference will be headed to Vegas.

On Tuesday night, the Vegas Golden Knights got off to a quick start and rolled Dallas 4-0 to take a 3-0 series lead.

Vegas goes for the series sweep in the west on Thursday night.

The Panthers could have Sasha Barkov back in the lineup tonight for Game 4 as they try to move on to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in 27 years.

Coach Paul Maurice said the team is hopeful he can return after leaving Game 3 in the first period.

— The Hurricanes sit in a 3-0 hole and the odds are not in their favor. It’s the closest lopsided series in history as no team has held a 2-goal lead at any (official) point.

— Sergei Bobrovsky has absolutely been standing on his head in this series and his numbers are staggering. Three goals in three games with 132 saves on 135 shots? But the Panthers’ defense is helping out and he is appreciative of the effort.

— The Panthers were able to withstand the loss of Barkov in Game 3 as a number of players stepped up most notably Eetu Luostarinen.

— Shayne Gostisbehere was the first true South Florida product to ever play in the NHL and on Monday, he became the first to play his hometown team in a playoff game in Sunrise.

— Florida has had its share of problems on special teams this postseason and Carolina’s penalty kill have been giving the Panthers fits. Until overtime on Saturday. The Panthers have one power play goal against the Hurricanes, but it was a biggie.

— Brady Tkachuk was at the game on Monday night and chugs something out of the Wanamaker Trophy that Brooks Koepka won at the PGA Championship on Sunday.

— The Panthers are in control of this series after winning the first two in Raleigh but know there is still plenty of work to be done.

— Matthew Tkachuk continues to come up big in the biggest moments for the Panthers this postseason.

— That second-period goal from Sasha Barkov is still the talk of the NHL. We have, however, seen him do it before. Video of both goals on the story. They are worth the watch.

Jamie Benn was tossed from Game 3 early on Tuesday night after a nasty cross-check to Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Things did not get better for the Stars.

— Could the Boston Bruins and the Oilers line up for a trade?

— Do the LA Kings have the right team to win it all?

— The Penguins search for a new GM now turns to Kyle Dubas as they received permission to speak with the now-former Toronto GM.

— With Evgeny Kuznetsov wanting a trade perhaps Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele could be and answer for the Washington Capitals.

— Taking a look at the free agents of the Colorado Avalanche.

— The State of the Philadelphia Flyers.

