Sasha Barkov Leaves Florida Panthers Game in 1st Period

SUNRISE — Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov left in the first period of Game 3 against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes and did not return for the start of the season.

Barkov, who has two goals in the first two games of the series, left the game following a hit from Carolina’s Jack Drury with 7:04 remaining in the first.

He went directly to the team room.

Midway through the second period, the Panthers said Barkov was questionable to return with a lower body injury.

Florida moved Eetu Luostarinen into Barkov’s spot for the time being.

This is a working story and will be updated as the game goes along.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

CAROLINA HURRICANES (MET1) AT PANTHERS (WC2)