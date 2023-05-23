2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Sasha Barkov Leaves Florida Panthers Game in 1st Period
SUNRISE — Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov left in the first period of Game 3 against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes and did not return for the start of the season.
Barkov, who has two goals in the first two games of the series, left the game following a hit from Carolina’s Jack Drury with 7:04 remaining in the first.
He went directly to the team room.
Midway through the second period, the Panthers said Barkov was questionable to return with a lower body injury.
Florida moved Eetu Luostarinen into Barkov’s spot for the time being.
This is a working story and will be updated as the game goes along.
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
CAROLINA HURRICANES (MET1) AT PANTHERS (WC2)
GAME 4
- When: Wednesdau, 8 p.m.
- Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- TV: TNT
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM, WPOW 95.6 FM2, WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 3, @Carolina 2; Game 2: Florida 2, @Carolina 1 (OT); Game 3: Monday @ Florida; Game 4: Wednesday at Florida, 8 (TNT); Game 5*: Friday at Carolina, 8 (TNT); Game 6*: Sunday, May 28 at Florida, 8 (TNT); Game 7*: Tuesday, May 30 at Carolina, 8 (TNT). *If Necessary
- Season Series: (Carolina won 2-1): @Florida 3, Carolina 0 (Nov.9);@Carolina 4, Florida 0 (Dec. 30); Carolina 6, @Florida 4 (April 13)
- All-Time Regular Season Series: Carolina/Hartford leads 71-46-10, 11 ties
- Postseason History: First Meeting
- How They Got Here — Carolina: d. New York Islanders in 6; d. New Jersey Devils in 5. Florida: d. Boston Bruins in 7; d. Toronto Maple Leafs in 5.
Could it be same hand that kept him out earlier this season?
I mean, sure. Do not know.