Panthers Back Home for Cup Final, Checkers Win in OT

The Florida Panthers are back home after beating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final with a chance to bring home a championship for a second straight year on Tuesday night in Sunrise.

Up in North Carolina, the Charlotte Checkers evened their Calder Cup Final with the Abbotsford Canucks with a thrilling 3-2 overtime win on Sunday.

The Panthers and Checkers are vying to be the first affiliated teams to win the NHL and AHL championships in the same year since New Jersey and Albany did so in 1995.

After losing in controversial fashion on Friday night in Game 1, the Checkers got the win at 4:02 of overtime on Sunday when defenseman Mike Benning — drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 draft — powered home a power-play feed from Justin Sourdif.

“We played a full 60 minutes tonight and it paid off,’’ coach Geordie Kinnear said.

John Leonard and Wilmer Skoog both scored in a first period that saw all of the scoring until overtime. The two teams were tied at 2 until Benning scored.

Kaapo Kahkonen got the win with 11 saves; Charlotte threw up 42 shots in the win.

Game 3 is Tuesday night in British Columbia at 10 p.m.

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 6

EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS