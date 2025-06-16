Connect with us

FHN Today/NHL Links

Panthers Back Home for Cup Final, Checkers Win in OT

Published

4 hours ago

on

Panthers cup final
The Charlotte Checkers celebrate Mike Benning’s overtime goal in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals at Bojangles Coliseum on Sunday. The best-of-7 series is tied at 1 with Game 3 on Tuesday night in British Columbia. // Photo courtesy Charlotte Checkers-Ian Yount

The Florida Panthers are back home after beating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final with a chance to bring home a championship for a second straight year on Tuesday night in Sunrise.

Up in North Carolina, the Charlotte Checkers evened their Calder Cup Final with the Abbotsford Canucks with a thrilling 3-2 overtime win on Sunday.

The Panthers and Checkers are vying to be the first affiliated teams to win the NHL and AHL championships in the same year since New Jersey and Albany did so in 1995.

After losing in controversial fashion on Friday night in Game 1, the Checkers got the win at 4:02 of overtime on Sunday when defenseman Mike Benning — drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 draft — powered home a power-play feed from Justin Sourdif.

“We played a full 60 minutes tonight and it paid off,’’ coach Geordie Kinnear said.

John Leonard and Wilmer Skoog both scored in a first period that saw all of the scoring until overtime. The two teams were tied at 2 until Benning scored.

Kaapo Kahkonen got the win with 11 saves; Charlotte threw up 42 shots in the win.

Game 3 is Tuesday night in British Columbia at 10 p.m.

STANLEY CUP FINAL / NHL LINKS

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 6

EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS 

Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 3-2

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ed Purchase

Nice to see they don’t have to be up at the big club to get a taste of that winning culture. Easy to act like you’ve been there before when you actually have.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Ed Purchase
0
Reply

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x