TNT Shows Sunrise Cup Final Watch Party. Panthers Fans Can Relax
If you have waded through social media the past week or so, you would have noticed fans of the Florida Panthers were a little miffed the TNT broadcast did not show the official watch party in Sunrise after their team scored a goal while in Edmonton.
Now they have nothing to complain about, right?
Right?
On Saturday night, the TNT broadcast eschewed showing another shot from Edmonton’s outdoor Moss Pit to show Panthers fans in all their glory out on the edge of the Everglades.
To be fair, there was not much of a crowd to show in Sunrise for Game 1 — although that changed in a big way for Games 2 and 5.
Saturday night, over 10,000 came to the arena to watch the game on the soon-to-be replaced scoreboards and be entertained by Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. Ratt.
A fun time was had by all by the looks of it on TV.
PANTHERS / OILERS / NHL LINKS
- By the way, the Panthers won Game 5 and are a win away from winning the Stanley Cup for a second straight year.
- How did the Panthers do this? They learned from their mistakes as they usually do.
- If the Panthers win, Brad Marchand and/or Sam Bennett will win the Conn Smythe Trophy.
- Marchand is digging this experience with the Panthers. Looks like it, right?
- Saturday was yet another business trip for the Panthers.
- Edmonton laments another slow start in a Cup Final game.
- The Oilers made some lineup changes (again) before Game 5.
- Edmonton will probably make a goalie change (again) before Game 6.
- The Charlotte Checkers amazing playoff run came to an end in double-OT in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Final on Friday. Game 2 today.
- Flip a coin when it comes to this Stanley Cup Final. Panthers came up heads on Satuerday.
- Some trade chatter around the Pittsburgh Penguins.
- Three lessons the Montreal Canadiens could learn from the Cup Final.
Don't forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to watch interviews with the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason.
2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL
GAME 6
EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 3-2
- When: Tuesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
- Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
- Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton 4, Florida 3 (OT); Game 2: Florida 5, @Edmonton 4 (2OT); Game 3: @Florida 6, Edmonton 1; Game 4: Edmonton 5, @Florida 4 (OT); Game 5: Florida 5, @Edmonton 2; Game 6: @Florida Tuesday; Game 7*: @Edmonton Friday.
- How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
- Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- Regular Season: Panthers won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties
I guess they finally got the memo.