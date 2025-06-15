TNT Shows Sunrise Cup Final Watch Party. Panthers Fans Can Relax

If you have waded through social media the past week or so, you would have noticed fans of the Florida Panthers were a little miffed the TNT broadcast did not show the official watch party in Sunrise after their team scored a goal while in Edmonton.

Now they have nothing to complain about, right?

Right?

On Saturday night, the TNT broadcast eschewed showing another shot from Edmonton’s outdoor Moss Pit to show Panthers fans in all their glory out on the edge of the Everglades.

To be fair, there was not much of a crowd to show in Sunrise for Game 1 — although that changed in a big way for Games 2 and 5.

Saturday night, over 10,000 came to the arena to watch the game on the soon-to-be replaced scoreboards and be entertained by Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. Ratt.

A fun time was had by all by the looks of it on TV.

PANTHERS / OILERS / NHL LINKS

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 6

EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS