Panthers, Bruins Now One of the NHL’s Best Rivalries

SUNRISE — The Boston Bruins do not return to South Florida to face the Panthers for another three months.

They would probably be fine if it was closer to thirty months.

The Panthers and Bruins has evolved into a bitter rivalry.

Tuesday night showed the Panthers are pretty good at getting under the Bruins’ fur.

The Bruins came to Florida two days in advance in preparation for the season opener.

Fortunately, they could hightail it back to Boston right after their 6-4 loss to the Panthers before Hurricane Milton could have prolonged their stay.

And even though the Bruins lost by two goals, late goals by Trent Frederic and David Pastrnak prevented Florida’s opener from being a rout — at least on paper.

Sitting in their dressing room while the Panthers and their fans enjoyed the pregame Stanley Cup championship banner-raising festivities could not have been a pleasure.

The Panthers dramatically eliminated the Bruins from the playoffs in two straight postseasons, preventing them from going after a Stanley Cup they felt they were built for in 2023.

Trent Frederic and Nikita Zadorov were penalized in the first period for taking runs at the always-peaceful Matthew Tkachuk.

Tkachuk didn’t respond, giving the Panthers a power play in each instance, only infuriating the Bruins’ bench even more.

According to Frederic, Tkachuk baited him and then didn’t drop the gloves.

“I don’t know if I can quote him. I think he said, ‘Lets go.’ I guess he wasn’t talking about fighting,” Frederic said.

Boston coach Jim Montgomery was not very convincing that the distractions did not affect his team’s play.

“I’m sure it would seem that way,” said Montgomery, about having to wait out the opening celebration.

“We cross-checked them, we went to the box. They cross-checked us … the call didn’t go our way. In general, we weren’t good enough in so many areas tonight.”

The extra stuff continues even as the Florida goals piled up on backup Joonas Korpisalo.

When Evan Rodrigues put a wrister past Korpisalo at 6:26 of the third period, Brandon Carlo appeared to give a light tap to a charging Sam Bennett.

Bennett did not go out of his way to avoid running over Korpisalo.

Bennett took two minutes for the misdemeanor, which gave Tkachuk and Frederic an impetus to exchange pleasantries again before each was sent to the cooler.

In talking about the intimidation factor, Montgomery offered, “They’re a smart, disciplined team. Unfortunately, in that part of the game, they beat us at it.”

Korpisalo was diplomatic about the whole Bennett incident.

“I was just trying to focus on the puck,” said Sergei Bobrovsky’s former backup in Columbus who was filling in for the newly-signed Jeremy Swayman.

“I didn’t really see what happened. I don’t think anybody wants to run over the goalie on purpose. I don’t know what happened.”

Not to be denied, Zadorov took a slash at Bennett before the night was over.

He explained his role as the newest Bruin enforcer.

“I felt like Tkachuk was going against Pasta so I have to be the middle man,” Zadorov said. “I have to be in between. I have to protect my best player, and I thought Bennett ran our goalie, so I didn’t like that and I had to let him know.”

These two go at it again in a couple of days with the Panthers going to Boston on Monday afternoon.

Expect the hostilities to continue.

TD Garden cannot be considered “home sweet home” for the Bruins when it comes to the Panthers, especially since their last two seasons ended there, at the hands of Florida.

ON DECK: GAME 2