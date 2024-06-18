2024 Stanley Cup Final
Panthers Cup Pregame: No Concert, Watch Party; Nicklaus on Drums
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are off the ice in preparation for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The arena, as you can see above, is all dressed up and ready to welcome the Stanley Cup into the building.
If the Panthers win, the Cup sticks around for a while.
Hopefully it likes stifling heat.
On Tuesday, the Panthers worked out in Fort Lauderdale with Ryan Lomberg returning to the lineup after being out since Game 4 of the Rangers series.
As for pregame action, there will be no pregame concert nor watch party outside the arena.
The spot where it has been held the past two postseasons is cleared out and ready to welcome cars at $75 a pop.
No explanation given for the decision not to hold an outdoor pregame/watch party other than these are put on by the NHL and, well, there is not one tonight.
The bass drum will be out before the game and after Mike McDaniel and Alonzo Mourning got the honor in Games 1 and 2, the Panthers are turning to a golf legend who happens to live around here: Jack Nicklaus, who has a home in Palm Beach County, will be on drums tonight.
We have pregame video from both sides of the aisle today as Paul Maurice, Matthew Tkachuk, and Aaron Ekblad all spoke in Fort Lauderdale.
We also have Connor McDavid, Kris Knoblauch, Zach Hyman, and Connor Brown for the Oilers.
All the videos are up on the FHN YouTube Channel so feel free to check them out at your leisure.
They make great pregame watching — especially since Shania Twain isn’t doing anything in Sunrise.
2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL
EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS
GAME 5
Panthers Lead Best of 7 Series 3-1
- When: Tuesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule, All Games 8 p.m. on ABC — Game 1: @Florida 3, Edmonton 0;Game 2: @Florida 4, Edmonton 1; Game 3: Florida 4, @Edmonton 3; Game 4: @Edmonton 8, Florida 1; Game 5: Edmonton at Florida, Tuesday; Game 6*: Florida at Edmonton, Friday; Game 7*:Edmonton at Florida, Monday June 24. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here — Florida: d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2, New York Rangers 4-2; Edmonton: d. Los Angeles 4-1, Vancouver 4-3, Dallas 4-2.
- This Season (Florida Won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Oilers 3 (Nov. 20). At Edmonton: Panthers 5, Oilers 2 (Dec. 17).
- Last Season: Edmonton Won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-16-0, 3 ties
- Postseason History: First Meeting