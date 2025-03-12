Florida Panthers
Pasta Night: Boston Bruins End Florida Panthers Winning Streak
For a while there Tuesday night, it looked like the Florida Panthers would not only keep their long winning streak going — but continue their shutout streak as well.
Only the Boston Bruins still seem to have a little magic left.
The Bruins rallied from a two-goal deficit, scoring three in the final 11:04 to beat the Panthers 3-2.
Boston, since selling at Friday’s NHL Trade Deadline, have gone 2-0 with wins against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Panthers.
David Pastrnak had a lot to do with it.
Down 2-0 in the third, Pastrnak drew a tripping penalty on Seth Jones.
Pastrnak then scored on the ensuing power play to make it 2-1.
Mason Lohrei tied it a few minutes later, with Pavel Zacha giving Boston the lead off a pass from Pastrnak.
The Panthers had won six straight and had outscored their opponents 20-5 during their winning streak.
Florida had also given up just one goal in four games — with it looking like Sergei Bobrovsky was going to pitch his second straight shutout and third in four games.
The Bruins just did not give up.
“We lost our composure a little bit in the third,” Bobrovsky said, “and it cost us two points.”
Even though the Bruins were sellers at the deadline — and sent the Panthers captain Brad Marchand for a conditional second-round draft pick in 2028 — they are now two points out of a wild card spot.
The Panthers, meanwhile, are in a fight with the Toronto Maple Leafs for tops in the Atlantic Division.
The two play three times between now and the playoffs — kicking off Thursday in Toronto.
ON DECK: GAME No. 66
FLORIDA PANTHERS at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
- When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- This Season (Panthers Lead 1-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Leafs 1 (Nov.27); Ap. 8. At Toronto: Thursday; Ap. 2.
- Last Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 50-39-7, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.