Pasta Night: Boston Bruins End Florida Panthers Winning Streak

For a while there Tuesday night, it looked like the Florida Panthers would not only keep their long winning streak going — but continue their shutout streak as well.

Only the Boston Bruins still seem to have a little magic left.

The Bruins rallied from a two-goal deficit, scoring three in the final 11:04 to beat the Panthers 3-2.

Boston, since selling at Friday’s NHL Trade Deadline, have gone 2-0 with wins against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Panthers.

David Pastrnak had a lot to do with it.

Down 2-0 in the third, Pastrnak drew a tripping penalty on Seth Jones.

Pastrnak then scored on the ensuing power play to make it 2-1.

Mason Lohrei tied it a few minutes later, with Pavel Zacha giving Boston the lead off a pass from Pastrnak.

The Panthers had won six straight and had outscored their opponents 20-5 during their winning streak.

Florida had also given up just one goal in four games — with it looking like Sergei Bobrovsky was going to pitch his second straight shutout and third in four games.

The Bruins just did not give up.

“We lost our composure a little bit in the third,” Bobrovsky said, “and it cost us two points.”

Even though the Bruins were sellers at the deadline — and sent the Panthers captain Brad Marchand for a conditional second-round draft pick in 2028 — they are now two points out of a wild card spot.

The Panthers, meanwhile, are in a fight with the Toronto Maple Leafs for tops in the Atlantic Division.

The two play three times between now and the playoffs — kicking off Thursday in Toronto.

ON DECK: GAME No. 66