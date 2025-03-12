Connect with us

Pasta Night: Boston Bruins End Florida Panthers Winning Streak

Published

4 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Mackie Samoskevich is congratulated by Sam Bennett and Seth Jones after scoring in the third period Tuesday night. Boston scored the final three goals to win 3-2. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

For a while there Tuesday night, it looked like the Florida Panthers would not only keep their long winning streak going — but continue their shutout streak as well.

Only the Boston Bruins still seem to have a little magic left.

The Bruins rallied from a two-goal deficit, scoring three in the final 11:04 to beat the Panthers 3-2.

Boston, since selling at Friday’s NHL Trade Deadline, have gone 2-0 with wins against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Panthers.

David Pastrnak had a lot to do with it.

Down 2-0 in the third, Pastrnak drew a tripping penalty on Seth Jones.

Pastrnak then scored on the ensuing power play to make it 2-1.

Mason Lohrei tied it a few minutes later, with Pavel Zacha giving Boston the lead off a pass from Pastrnak.

The Panthers had won six straight and had outscored their opponents 20-5 during their winning streak.

Florida had also given up just one goal in four games — with it looking like Sergei Bobrovsky was going to pitch his second straight shutout and third in four games.

The Bruins just did not give up.

“We lost our composure a little bit in the third,” Bobrovsky said, “and it cost us two points.”

Even though the Bruins were sellers at the deadline — and sent the Panthers captain Brad Marchand for a conditional second-round draft pick in 2028 — they are now two points out of a wild card spot.

The Panthers, meanwhile, are in a fight with the Toronto Maple Leafs for tops in the Atlantic Division.

The two play three times between now and the playoffs — kicking off Thursday in Toronto.

ON DECK: GAME No. 66
FLORIDA PANTHERS at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS 

 

 

 

