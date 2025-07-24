Connect with us

2025 Stanley Cup Final

Paul Maurice is Loved in Florida. It Took a Minute

Published

9 hours ago

on

Paul maurice
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice lifts the Stanley Cup for the first time after a 2-1 win in Game 7 of the 2024 Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers on June 24, 2024, in Sunrise. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

It can be argued there is not a more popular coach in South Florida right now than Paul Maurice.

Yes, Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat may have a say in this argument.

If the Dolphins and Hurricanes get going, the popularity of Mike McDaniel and Mario Cristobal will soar.

And what a job Marlins manager Clayton McCullough is doing, eh?

That said, Paul Maurice can do no wrong in South Florida right now.

Of course, he is up in the hinterlands at his summer place on Lake of the Woods in northern Ontario fishing like summer is rapidly coming to a close.

So, he literally can do no wrong in South Florida right now.

Winning, and winning big, has led to Maurice’s standing among coaches not only in his market but throughout sports.

Fans love his personality, his candor, his stories, how he can make even a very complex part of the game easy to digest.

They also love his profound way of bringing levity to situations with a dollop of profanity.

But winning trumps all — and no one has won like Maurice has over the past few years.

Only there was a time, and it was not all that long ago, that many fans of the Florida Panthers would have chipped in to send Maurice fishing as long as that meant he was not coaching their team any more.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $4.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $39.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Already a member? Log in here
Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.