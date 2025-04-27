Jon Cooper Trolls Paul Maurice After Game 3. He Responds

FORT LAUDERDALE — Paul Maurice was not aware Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper had sent a shot his way Saturday afternoon until he and his wife Michelle were back home watching hockey later that night.

Cooper, speaking in the postgame presser after the Lightning beat the Panthers 5-1 in Game 3, was asked about a hit from Matthew Tkachuk on Jake Guentzel during the third period.

Tkachuk was given a 5-minute major for interference, and with 5 minutes left in the game, his day was done.

Cooper recalled a quote from Maurice from the day before.

When asked about the Panthers being physical with Nikita Kucherov, Maurice dismissively said “no, the only players we hit are the ones who have pucks.’’

Maurice may have been asked about Kucherov, but he was referring to Brandon Hagel’s hit on Sasha Barkov in Game 2.

Hagel was suspended a game for that hit.

Instead of talking about the Tkachuk hit, Cooper simply channeled Maurice.

“The only players we hit,’’ Cooper said slowly, “are the ones with pucks.’’

The line got a big laugh in the press room, and was replayed later that night during the playoff games to follow.

Maurice saw it pop up during one of the intermissions while watching the Maple Leafs and Senators.

He admits it was a good shot.

“He chirped me,’’ Maurice said. “I’m at home, watching the Senators game, and he chirped me, right, which I appreciate. He used my own words on me too, although I am not sure it’s applicable to the events on the ice. But it was still good.”

Maurice said his wife really enjoyed it.

“My wife got a good chuckle, she thought it was really funny,’’ Maurice said.

“The coaches may have to take up chirping since it’s sort of a lost art behind the bench. It’s all good.’’

Tkachuk, by the way, will not suffer the same fate that Hagel did for his hit: The NHL will not subject Tkachuk to any further discipline aside from the on-ice penalty.

Game 4 is Monday night in Sunrise.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 4

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 2-1