Paul Maurice Updates Florida Panthers Injuries

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice had a few updates when it came to injuries to three of his key players.

The most pertinent update was on defenseman Dmitry Kulikov.

On Sunday, Kulikov collided with Anthony Duclair during the first period and skated to the room while gingerly holding his right arm.

Maurice said Kulikov is expected to miss a couple of weeks — but could be back before the start of the playoffs.

“We’ll list him as week-to-week, upper-body,” Maurice told reporters in Fort Lauderdale before the team flew to Columbus for Thursday’s game against the Blue Jackets.

“We expect him to play before the end of the regular season.’’

Brad Marchand was again on the ice with the Panthers Wednesday, but Maurice said his timeline has not changed.

When Marchand was traded to the Panthers on March 7, Boston general manager Don Sweeney said he would be out 3-4 weeks.

That timeline would put Marchand in the Florida lineup April 8 against the Toronto Maple Leafs following the Panthers’ four-game road trip to Canada and Detroit.

Matthew Tkachuk, Maurice added, remains out at least until the start of the playoffs.

Being on LTIR, the Panthers could not get Tkachuk into the lineup during the regular season anyway unless another player were added to LTIR allowing him to come off.

Sam Bennett did not skate Wednesday but Maurice said he was just getting a day off and would play Thursday in Columbus.

“They are all right where they’re supposed to be,” Maurice said. “They’re trending to the original idea.’’

On Tuesday, the Panthers made a roster move to replace Kulikov.

Toby Bjornfot, Maurice said, will take Kulikov’s spot with Niko Mikkola.

“It’s nice to bring up a guy whom everybody knows,” Maurice said. “When he hops into the room, gets on the plane — this is normal for him. His games for us have been very good. He is a guy who falls into the category of when you send him down, you feel bad because he hasn’t done anything on the ice.

“His play has been solid for us. We have just had depth at that position while he has been here. We feel very comfortable with him in our lineup.’’

