Paul Maurice Updates Injury to Florida Panthers Defenseman

SUNRISE — Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones will miss at least a game due to an injury sustained Friday, Paul Maurice said Sunday before his team played the Colorado Avalanche.

Jones was injured after being struck by a deflected puck during the first period of Friday’s Winter Classic loss to the Rangers in Miami.

Florida called up Toby Bjornfot before today’s game but he will not play. Uvis Balinskis will slide up to replace Jones with Donovan Sebrango getting back into the lineup.

Maurice said Sunday that while Jones is still considered day-to-day, he will see a doctor on Monday.

When asked if Jones will be on the upcoming road trip, Maurice said it depends on what is discovered Monday.

The Panthers are already without a number of their top players — and have been for some time.

Matthew Tkachuk is close to coming back after having August surgery to repair a sports hernia and torn adductor.

Sasha Barkov has been out since being hurt on his opening day of training camp and is expected to be out the entirety of the regular season at least.

Florida is also without Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich, Cole Schwindt, and Dmitry Kulikov.

Jones was honored before the start of the Winter Classic along with Tkachuk for being named to Team USA for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“It is definitely awesome,’’ Jones told FHN before news of his selection to the team was announced.

“I was kind of in the conversations in ‘14 but missed and we haven’t been back. It’s a great opportunity for anyone, just to pull that sweater on and represent your country. It’s a real honor, a real privilege.’’

