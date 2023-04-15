Pittsburgh Penguins Clean House, Craig Anderson Retires

There were only two games left on the NHL schedule on Friday but there was a lot going on as the Pittsburgh Penguins cleaned house, the Washington Capitals will have a new coach and Craig Anderson officially announced his retirement.

The news out of Pittsburgh came pretty early as the team announced it was firing GM Ron Hextall as well as president of hockey operations Brian Burke and AGM Chris Pryor.

The Penguins missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Later in the day, the Capitals announced they would be moving on from coach Peter Laviolette after Washington missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Laviolette, who won the Stanley Cup with Carolina after replacing Paul Maurice, spent the past three seasons with the Caps.

Anderson, who resides in Parkland with his family and played with the Panthers from 2006-09, said Thursday’s emotional win against the Senators would be his last.

“I think I left it all out there,” Anderson told reporters per the Buffalo News. “At the end of the day, I did everything I possibly could to make sure I was competitive and gave the team a chance to win.

“You’ve got to be honest with yourself, and that’s just the way this game goes. Father time always catches up to you. … This is it.”

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Patric Hornqvist has not been in the Florida lineup since December after suffering two concussions within the span of a month.

Hornqvist, nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, has an uncertain future and perhaps has played his final NHL game.

But he is certainly a big part of the Panthers right now and he says he is enjoying playing his role with the team.

NHL/NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The ownership group of the Pittsburgh Penguins met to discuss all the moves made on Friday morning.

Who could the Penguins hire as a new GM?

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1