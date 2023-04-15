FHN Today/NHL Links
Pittsburgh Penguins Clean House, Craig Anderson Retires
There were only two games left on the NHL schedule on Friday but there was a lot going on as the Pittsburgh Penguins cleaned house, the Washington Capitals will have a new coach and Craig Anderson officially announced his retirement.
The news out of Pittsburgh came pretty early as the team announced it was firing GM Ron Hextall as well as president of hockey operations Brian Burke and AGM Chris Pryor.
The Penguins missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006.
Later in the day, the Capitals announced they would be moving on from coach Peter Laviolette after Washington missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Laviolette, who won the Stanley Cup with Carolina after replacing Paul Maurice, spent the past three seasons with the Caps.
Anderson, who resides in Parkland with his family and played with the Panthers from 2006-09, said Thursday’s emotional win against the Senators would be his last.
“I think I left it all out there,” Anderson told reporters per the Buffalo News. “At the end of the day, I did everything I possibly could to make sure I was competitive and gave the team a chance to win.
“You’ve got to be honest with yourself, and that’s just the way this game goes. Father time always catches up to you. … This is it.”
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
Patric Hornqvist has not been in the Florida lineup since December after suffering two concussions within the span of a month.
Hornqvist, nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, has an uncertain future and perhaps has played his final NHL game.
But he is certainly a big part of the Panthers right now and he says he is enjoying playing his role with the team.
- The Panthers did not win their regular-season finale on Thursday and will have to open with the NHL’s best. They do not seem all that scared of the big, bad Bruins.
- Still, Florida went 6-1-1 in the final eight to make the playoffs. They had to win their way win. Could that be an advantage?
- The NHL finally announced the schedule for the first-round series. The Panthers will be home next Friday and Sunday. Full schedule is below.
- The Heat and the Panthers are back in the playoffs, together, again.
- Taking a look at the first-round series from the Boston Bruins side of things.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has not played for the Florida Panthers since the team lost what was their fourth consecutive game in Ottawa back on March 27. How does Bobrovsky feel about Alex Lyon leading the Florida Panthers into the playoffs? He talked about it with Florida Hockey Now on Wednesday.
- Brady Tkachuk made a huge splash in Calgary last spring cheering on older brother Matthew during the playoffs. But after what has transpired between the Senators and Panthers this season, he will not be attending his brother’s playoff games in Sunrise. Fun stuff from the Ottawa captain. Seriously.
- While Maurice would not name a starting goalie either for tonight or the playoffs, he did say Sam Bennett would be out against the Hurricanes.
- The Panthers are on a roll when it comes to signing their high-profile prospects. On Tuesday, it was Mackie Samoskevich leaving school to join the Charlotte Checkers. Wednesday, Mike Benning signed on.
- Brandon Montour is having himself a time this season as his breakout campaign has really helped the Panthers out. He probably should get more Norris talk than he is getting.
NHL/NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
The ownership group of the Pittsburgh Penguins met to discuss all the moves made on Friday morning.
Who could the Penguins hire as a new GM?
- The Colorado Avalanche rally to win the Central, will play the Kraken.
- Will Kevin Hayes be on the move from the Philadelphia Flyers? Sounds like it.
- The Anaheim Ducks will also have a new coach as they fired coach Dallas Eakins after a very successful tank season in which they secured the best odds to win the Connor Bedard lottery.
- Steve Yzerman calls the Detroit Red Wings rebuild an ‘emotional rollercoaster.’
- Brian Leech welcomes San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson to the 100 point club.
- Former Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Van Ryn is out as an assistant with the Blues.
- The Los Angeles Kings get the Oilers in Round 1.
- The Vegas Golden Knights will again take on the Raiders in a baseball game as they wait for the Oakland A’s.
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1
BOSTON BRUINS (ATL1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)
- GAME 1
- When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Boston Garden
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN/ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM/WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Season Series (Tied 2-2): @Boston 5, Florida 3 (Oct. 17); @Florida 5, Boston 2 (Nov. 23); @Boston 7, Florida 3 (Dec. 19); @Florida 4, Boston 3 OT (Jan. 28)
- Last season: Boston won 2-1
- All-time regular season series: Boston leads 60-38-6, 6 ties
- Playoff History (Florida leads 1-0): Panthers 4-2, 1996 (first round)
- First Round Schedule — Game 1: Monday, 7:30 (ESPN); Game 2: at Boston, Wednesday, 7:30 (ESPN); Game 3: at Florida, Friday, 7:30 (TNT); Game 4: at Florida, Sunday, April 23, 3:30 (TNT); Game 5*: at Boston, Wednesday, April 26; Game 6*: at Florida, Friday, April 28; Game 7*: at Boston, Sunday, April 30.
