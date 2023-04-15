Connect with us

FHN Today/NHL Links

Pittsburgh Penguins Clean House, Craig Anderson Retires

Published

3 hours ago

on

Pittsburgh penguins

There were only two games left on the NHL schedule on Friday but there was a lot going on as the Pittsburgh Penguins cleaned house, the Washington Capitals will have a new coach and Craig Anderson officially announced his retirement.

The news out of Pittsburgh came pretty early as the team announced it was firing GM Ron Hextall as well as president of hockey operations Brian Burke and AGM Chris Pryor.

The Penguins missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Later in the day, the Capitals announced they would be moving on from coach Peter Laviolette after Washington missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Laviolette, who won the Stanley Cup with Carolina after replacing Paul Maurice, spent the past three seasons with the Caps.

Anderson, who resides in Parkland with his family and played with the Panthers from 2006-09, said Thursday’s emotional win against the Senators would be his last.

Get FHN+ today!

“I think I left it all out there,” Anderson told reporters per the Buffalo News. “At the end of the day, I did everything I possibly could to make sure I was competitive and gave the team a chance to win.

“You’ve got to be honest with yourself, and that’s just the way this game goes. Father time always catches up to you. … This is it.”

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Patric Hornqvist has not been in the Florida lineup since December after suffering two concussions within the span of a month.

Hornqvist, nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, has an uncertain future and perhaps has played his final NHL game.

But he is certainly a big part of the Panthers right now and he says he is enjoying playing his role with the team.

NHL/NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The ownership group of the Pittsburgh Penguins met to discuss all the moves made on Friday morning.

Who could the Penguins hire as a new GM?

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1
BOSTON BRUINS (ATL1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)
  • GAME 1
  • When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Boston Garden
  • TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN/ESPN+
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM/WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
  • Season Series (Tied 2-2): @Boston 5, Florida 3 (Oct. 17); @Florida 5, Boston 2 (Nov. 23); @Boston 7, Florida 3 (Dec. 19); @Florida 4, Boston 3 OT (Jan. 28)
  • Last season: Boston won 2-1
  • All-time regular season series: Boston leads 60-38-6, 6 ties
  • Playoff History (Florida leads 1-0): Panthers 4-2, 1996 (first round)
  • First Round Schedule — Game 1: Monday, 7:30 (ESPN); Game 2: at Boston, Wednesday, 7:30 (ESPN); Game 3: at Florida, Friday, 7:30 (TNT); Game 4: at Florida, Sunday, April 23, 3:30 (TNT); Game 5*: at Boston, Wednesday, April 26; Game 6*: at Florida, Friday, April 28; Game 7*: at Boston, Sunday, April 30.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.