Playoffs? Florida Panthers Chances Get a Boost

Tuesday was a very good night for those checking the scoreboard as the Florida Panthers and their chances to make the playoffs got a little bit of a boost.

Of the five games which have some sort of impact on the Panthers and the wild card race, all five went Florida’s way.

According to the latest odds on MoneyPuck.com, Florida has a 49.2 percent chance of making it — just about tied with the New York Islanders who hold a three point lead for the final wild card spot.

And, now, most of the league has caught up to the Panthers as far as games played goes.

Florida still finds itself five points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins (who lost to the Montreal Canadiens at home) and three behind the Islanders (who lost in Los Angeles) but the Penguins no longer have a handful of games in hand.

The Panthers do have two games in hand on the Islanders, however.

None of this does the Panthers any good, of course, if they do not continue to play well and add points on their side of the ledger.

Florida has points in its past four games (3-0-1) with two big home games left on this homestand (Montreal on Thursday and New Jersey on Saturday) before they head back on the road for a quick trip.

But at least now the playoff road is not as daunting as it was a few weeks ago when everyone, it seemed, had played three fewer games and were racking up points left and right.

Florida is three points back with 15 games remaining.

The math is simple: Just win and they’ll get in.

The Florida Panthers have not called upon Alex Lyon in his second stint with the team, but after the way he played the last time, they are confident they can win games with him in net.

Lyon says he is staying ready just in case the Panthers need him.

With the rough-and-tumble season he has had, Gus Forsling could probably use some rest before the Canadiens are here tomorrow night. FHN sits down with Forsling and talks about his season and how he sliced open that finger in the first place.

could probably use some rest before the Canadiens are here tomorrow night. FHN sits down with Forsling and talks about his season and how he sliced open that finger in the first place. In another FHN exclusive, Ryan Lomberg talks about finding more opportunity and responsibility with the Panthers as he has certainly found himself a home in South Florida with the Panthers.

talks about finding more opportunity and responsibility with the Panthers as he has certainly found himself a home in South Florida with the Panthers. Zach Andrews spoke with FHN on Saturday about his exciting day filling in for the Blackhawks as the tax accountant from Coral Springs was the Chicago EBUG.

Video from Paul Maurice, Matthew Tkachuk and Marc Staal following Saturday's OT loss to the Jets



The night started with the Montreal Canadiens jumping out to a nice lead only to see the host Pittsburgh Penguins tie the score (of course) going into the third period.

But the Canadiens found a way to win this one and help out their pals from South Florida. The Panthers likely are not going to catch the Penguins, but five points back is certainly better than seven.

Montreal is here on Thursday night.

PANTHERS ON DECK

MONTREAL CANADIENS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS