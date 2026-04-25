Michael Yormark left the Florida Panthers in 2014 after 11 years in various front office roles — most prominently as the team’s president and CEO — but is reportedly close to coming back to town as the new athletic director of the University of Miami Hurricanes.

Yormark, who moved on from the Panthers not long after Vinnie Viola bought the team, has been the President & Chief of Branding and Strategy for Roc Nation since leaving the organization.

According to the Miami Herald, UM athletic director Dan Radakovich has informed the school he will be retiring soon with “some members of UM’s Board of Trustees informed Friday.’’

Per the Herald, not only is Yormark the targeted candidate, but he has been offered the job.

Radakovich returned to the Hurricanes in 2021 after being the AD at Clemson, and was part of a sweeping change in the school’s athletic department which saw Mario Cristobal being hired as the new football coach.

He also hired new coaches for men’s and women’s basketball as well as baseball during his tenure.

Yormark joined the Panthers in 2003 as Chief Operating Officer after also working with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Columbus Blue Jackets, and New York Yankees among others.

In 2007, he was promoted to team president and became CEO of the organization and its affiliated concerns in 2013 when Viola bought the team.

Brett Yormark, Michael’s twin brother, is the past president of the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets and became commissioner of the Big XII in 2022.

Per the Herald, the University of Miami looks at Michael Yormark as someone who they believes ”is adept at deal making in the ever-changing, NIL-focused world of college athletics.“

Although he worked out of New York with Roc Nation, he and his wife Dana and their daughter Sophia continued to make their home in Boca Raton.

Yormark worked for a number of different ownership groups while with the Panthers including Alan Cohen’s group, as well as Cliff Viner and Stu Siegel before Viola bought the team.

The Panthers made the playoffs once during Yormark’s time with the organization, winning the Southeast Division title in 2012.

“I’ll still catch games when I can,’’ Yormark said upon his departure in 2014, “catch concerts and shows here when I can — especially when we have our artists here. I’ll be around.

“I wish Vinnie and his family the best of luck. I hope they can take this thing to the next level. That’s what our fans want to see. I’ll be cheering for them.’’

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON