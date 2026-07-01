FORT LAUDERDALE — After bringing back once-former Florida Panthers Jacob Markstrom and Radko Gudas, the team signed defenseman Alexander Petrovic on Wednesday.

Petrovic, 34, was a second-round pick of the Panthers in 2010 and played with the team from 2013-19.

He gets a two-year deal to come back to the Panthers.

“Alex is a stalwart shutdown defenseman who brings size and depth to our blueline,’’ GM Bill Zito said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome him back to our organization.”

Petrovic played in 54 regular season games with Dallas last year, scoring two goals with 10 points. He was second on the team with 88 hits.

He has played in 323 NHL games during his career; after leaving the Panthers, Petro played for the Edmonton and Dallas.

Petrovic also spent extensive time in the AHL from 2019-25 before reviving his NHL career.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON