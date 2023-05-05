Connect with us

2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Sam Bennett Fined for Hit in Game 2 v. Toronto Maple Leafs

Published

2 days ago

on

Sam bennett
Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett has been fined the maximum $5,000 for his cross-check on Michael Bunting in Game 2 on Thursday night. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

The Florida Panthers will continue to have Sam Bennett in their lineup against the Toronto Maple Leafs following a cross-check to the neck of Michael Bunting in the second period on Thursday night.

On Friday morning, the NHL Player Safety department handed down a $5,000 fine to Bennett.

He is the second Florida player to be slapped with a fine this postseason; Matthew Tkachuk also got the maximum $5,000 for cross-checking Boston’s Garnet Hathaway in the ribs during Game 4.

Bennett’s cross-check came with 5 minutes left in the second period of Florida’s 3-2 win in Game 2 as he and Bunting were battling for position in front of the net.

Bennett hit Bunting in the neck with the Toronto forward dropping to the ice. Bennett then hit him again.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe compared it to Torontos’s Auston Matthews going after Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin last season.

Matthews got hit with a two-game suspension.

The Panthers play host to the Maple Leafs in Game 3 on Sunday at 6:30.

Florida holds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (ATL2) AT FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)
GAME 3 (Panthers Lead 2-0)

surveyjay

For Keefe to say those plays are similar (the Matthews hit that got him suspended versus the Bennett hit last night) is laughable. One was during a net front scrum, the other was a retaliatory shot after the puck was long gone. Talk about Keefe trying to do some fishing, luckily, like his team in the first two games, he came up empty.

1
Reply

