2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Discipline for Sam Bennett Coming? Maple Leafs Not Happy
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
Sam Bennett was involved in two big hits during the Florida Panthers 3-2 win over the host Maple Leafs on Thursday night with the possibility he could face supplemental discipline — perhaps a fine, or even a suspension — from the NHL Player Safety department.
Only one of the plays was called a penalty on the ice.
In the third period of Game 2, Bennett was charged with cross-checking Michael Bunting in the neck while the two were jostling for position in front of the Florida net.
Bunting hit the ice, but eventually got up and continued the game — only after Bennett hit him in the back while he was down on the ice.
Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe was said it was a similar incident to one which got Auston Matthews a two-game suspension when he popped Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin in the Heritage Classic last season.
“I’m sure the cross-check on Bunting is eerily similar to the one we saw with Auston in the outdoor game last year,” Keefe told reporters. “We saw how that one worked out. The league will look at all these kinds of things.”
Florida coach Paul Maurice said he did not recall watching the Heritage Classic game and deferred the question — basically saying Florida has been punished enough in this series.
The Panthers have been called for 7 penalties in the first two games; Toronto 3.
On Thursday night, the Leafs went 1-for-3 on the power play; Florida was 0-1.
“Everyone seemed to survive that tangle up behind the net,” Maurice said. “I think we have been on the other side of the ledger enough.”
Bennett was suspended for a playoff game in 2021 when he boarded Tampa Bay’s Blake Coleman in Game 1 of that opening-round series.
The other big hit, one which was not called a penalty, came in the first period when he hit Toronto rookie Matt Knies up against the boards. The two got tangled up with Bennett slamming Knies to the ice.
Knies ended up not finishing the game after taking two big hits early on — one from Matthew Tkachuk which he was penalized for charging.
“Hopefully he’s alright, hopefully it is nothing major,” John Tavares said. “Obviously he has been playing really good hockey for us and has made an impact and it is nothing serious. I didn’t love (the hit) and it resulted in an injury. We just have to keep playing, stay disciplined and keep working for our opportunities.”
It is very possible — OK, probable — the league’s player safety department takes a close look at both plays by Bennett.
Could he face a fine or a suspension?
Tkachuk does not think Bennett will get a call.
“I do not think he will hear from player safety, no,” he said.
We’ll see.
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (ATL2) AT FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)
GAME 3 (Panthers Lead 2-0)
- When: Sunday, 6:30 p.m.
- Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- TV: TBS
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- First Round Schedule — Game 1: Florida 4, @Toronto 2; Game 2: Florida 3, @Toronto 2; Game 3: Sunday at Florida, 6:30 (TBS); Game 4: Wednesday at Florida, 7 (ESPN); Game 5*:Friday, May 12 at Toronto (TNT); Game 6*: Sunday, May 14 at Florida (TBA); Game 7*:May 16 at Toronto (TNT). (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Tampa Bay 4-2; Florida d. Boston 4-3
- Season Series (Toronto won 3-1): Maple Leafs 5, @Panthers 4 OT (Jan. 17); @Maple Leafs 6, Panthers 2 (Mar. 23); Panthers 3, @Maple Leafs 2 OT (March 29); Maple Leafs 2, @Panthers 1 OT (April 10)
- Last season: Florida won 2-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 48-36-7, 7 ties
- Postseason History: First Meeting
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
IMO the NHL wants Toronto to win this series because Toronto will generate more T.V. advertiisng revenue for them.I dont trust the old boys club..
Yes, Bennett crosschecked Bunting in the neck area…. but that happens A LOT in playoff hockey behind the play. How many times were Panthers players just tackled and punched by opposing players in the playoffs?. Now the Panthers are fighting back, not being bullied, and all of a sudden we are a dirty team… unbelievable. Clearly, some people don’t know as much about the game as they think. Bunting also flopped on the play… after he went down, he looked up to see if the refs were looking, and then put his head down into his gloves like he was… Read more »
you get cross checked in the neck and let us know how it feels…
I forget who the Toronto player was but I believe it was Lundell who was taken and physically thrown to the ice last night and no one batted an eye.
Not even close to the same as the Matthews incident. Matthews was clearly targeting high on Dahlin well after the play had gone the other way. Bennett wasn’t even looking at Bunting and had only a vague idea where he was targeting as part of clearing the front. That said he absolutely needs to control his stick and that play is an obvious penalty. My larger issue with the refs has been the inconsistency of calls from period to period and from game to game. If something is called a penalty in the 1st, it should be called a penalty… Read more »
I take no issue with the call that was a penalty the fine however is pathetic. He wasn’t targeting him he wasn’t even looking at him he was trying to hit him chest high and bunting lower himself not on purpose it happens play on should have been.