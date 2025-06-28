Bennett Signs: Where That Leaves Ekblad, Marchand and the Panthers

The biggest domino in the Florida Panthers offseason fell on Friday night when Sam Bennett signed his eight-year contract with the team, probably ensuring the 29-year-old will end his career in South Florida.

Bennett signed for $8 million per season, a number less than what he could have commanded on the open market, but big enough that will limit what the Panthers can do in the coming days.

After the Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the second straight year, GM Bill Zito was adamant Florida could sign all three of its high-profile free agents: Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, and Brad Marchand.

Barring any trade to clear up cap space, it appears Florida will be very happy to land two of the three.

The Panthers are down to $11 million in cap space for next season after Bennett signed.

New backup goalie Daniil Tarasov is going to take up about $1 million of that.

So, we’re at $10 million.

What are the Panthers missing right now?

Just for fun, lets say the Panthers get Ekblad for a $7 million cap hit, that leaves $3 million — again, barring a trade.

Florida still has to sign RFA Mackie Samoskevich who would be the 12th forward under contract once he signs.

That would leave the Panthers at the league-minimum 20-man roster but with questions regarding the health status of Matthew Tkachuk.

If Tkachuk were to have surgery later in the summer, and he says it’s 50/50, he almost assuredly would miss the start of the season.

That would allow the Panthers to place him on LTIR and use some of his salary to at least add some depth players, perhaps younger players from Charlotte whom they could return when Tkachuk and his cap hit comes back.

All of that is down the road stuff.

Florida is allowed to be 10 percent over the salary cap (meaning it can carry close to $10 million of additional salary) through the summer.

Perhaps the Panthers will worry about tomorrow, tomorrow; but with these short offseasons, tomorrow ain’t that far away.

Training camp starts in a little over six weeks.

2025 NHL DRAFT

Where: Peacock Theater, Los Angeles

Peacock Theater, Los Angeles When: Today (second-seventh rounds), noon

Today (second-seventh rounds), noon TV/Streaming: NHLNet/ESPN+

NHLNet/ESPN+ Florida Panthers Selections — Round 1: None (to Calgary); Round 2: None (to Toronto); Round 3: None (to Ottawa); Round 4: No. 112 (from Calgary), No. 128; Round 5: No. 129 (from San Jose); Round 6: No. 192; Round 7: No. 224.

