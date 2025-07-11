Sam Bennett: Wedding Has a Florida Panthers Twist

A few weeks after signing what basically amounts to a lifetime contract with the Florida Panthers, Sam Bennett married fiancee Zoe Zeleny and they made sure their reception kicked off with a bang.

The two entered the reception as guests stood — but instead of applauding, they took their white napkins and waved them in the air like rally towels.

The team’s goal song, ‘Panthers Pulse’ which was created Öwnboss and Selva, blared through the speakers.

A number of teammates, including Sam Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk, Aaron Ekblad, and Gus Forsling, were spotted waving those rally towels and the happy couple sauntered toward the dance floor.

“I obviously couldn’t be happier. Being in South Florida has just completely changed my life,’’ Bennett said a few weeks ago.

”And I love playing hockey there, I love living there. I love the team, the staff, the owners, just everything about it is really a dream situation. So I couldn’t pass up the chance to be back here for another eight years.’’

Counting the playoffs, Bennett caused that song to be played 14 times this past season.

Visiting arenas don’t play the Panthers’ goal song; of Bennett’s 40 goals (counting the playoffs), 25 came on the road.

Of course, all goals count for Benny’s Buddies, the charity Sam and Zoe created before the past season where sponsors the adoption fee through the Humane Society of Broward County of any pet with each goal scored.

That’s 40 adoption fees that were paid in full.

Bennett got involved with the Humane Society thanks to the work Zoe did as a volunteer with the organization.

Not long after the Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the second straight year, Bennett and his new bride visited the Humane Society near the airport and brought the Conn Smythe Trophy with them.

Bennett became the first player in Panthers history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy after he scored 15 goals — including an NHL record 13 on the road — during the playoffs.

When Bennett signed his new eight-year, $64 million contract with the Panthers, he said there was no doubt Benny’s Buddies would continue.

Do not be surprised if it even grows in the coming years with more teammates getting involved in the good works.

A number of players, and coach Paul Maurice, were spotted wearing Benny’s Buddies baseball caps at the Stanley Cup celebration last month.

Bennett says those may soon be available for purchase.

“It’s awesome. Honestly, that was one of the first things that me and my fiancé talked about was now we get to continue running Benny’s Buddies now,’’ Bennett said after signing his new contract.

“We had no idea how much this program would blow up. So many people have reached out who want to get involved, or they want to know how they can help donate. So, just the more this program goes, the bigger it’s going to get. And tons of people have been asking for merch. So hopefully by next season, or by the start of the season in September, we can launch some some merch, and we’re definitely in the process of figuring out how to do that, and what’s the best way to go about that.

“This program has been amazing, and we’re really grateful that we get the opportunity to do this and help a lot of animals.”

